LOOK: Warriors' star Steph Curry shows support for Colin Kaepernick
Kaepernick remains unsigned after taking a stand for social justice as an NFL player last season
Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has yet to find work this season, and whether it's because of his talents (or lack thereof), the market at his position, or his stance and public support for social activism last season is still unclear. But what is clear is that he has supporters in high places.
Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry showed his support for Kaepernick on Sunday by posting this photo from San Francisco's season-opener against Carolina to his Instagram story with the comment: "#freekaep."
Last season, Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem before games as a form of a silent protest against police brutality and racial injustice. And while he's said he would stand for the anthem if added to a roster this season, he's still yet to have been picked up by a team, leading some to speculate that he's been blackballed by NFL teams because of the attention he drew last season.
