The Orlando Magic received some rough injury news over the weekend, as guard Gary Harris suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Harris, 27, will undergo further evaluation to determine a timetable for a return. The severity of the tear will go a long way toward determining just how much time Harris will have to miss, but with the regular season set to start in less than two months, Harris being forced to miss at least some of the season seems like a real possibility.

Harris was initially traded to Orlando from the Denver Nuggets in March of 2021. He signed a new two-year, $26 million deal with the Magic in June. Last season, he appeared in 61 games for Orlando -- starting in 30 of them -- and averaged 11.1 points, two rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 28.4 minutes per performance.

Obviously, the Magic will hope that Harris doesn't have to miss too much time as a result of the injury. In the meantime, his absence will open up more on-court opportunities for others, which could mean more minutes for guys like Markelle Fultz, Terrence Ross, Jalen Suggs and R.J. Hampton. As a relatively young team, part of the reason that the Magic brought back Harris was the veteran presence he provides, and he can still provide that from the sideline.

Return timetables from meniscus tears can vary pretty widely, so it's tough to speculate just how long the Magic could be without Harris's services. More information should be available after Harris has undergone further evaluation in the coming weeks.