A Southeast Division matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule has the Orlando Magic visiting the Washington Wizards. Orlando (20-16) has alternated wins and losses over its last 10 games, most recently defeating Indiana, 135-127, on Sunday. Washington (9-25) has won four of its last six but is coming off a 141-115 Sunday loss to Minnesota. The Magic have won 11 straight versus the Wizards. Jalen Suggs (knee) is doubtful for Orlando.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Orlando defeated Washington 125-94 in their lone matchup earlier this year. Orlando is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Wizards odds per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 234.5 points. Before making any Wizards vs. Magic picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 33-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Wizards vs. Magic 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Magic vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Magic spread: Magic -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Wizards vs. Magic over/under: 234.5 points Wizards vs. Magic money line: Magic -294, Wizards +236 Wizards vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine Wizards vs. Magic streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

After 10,000 simulations of Wizards vs. Magic, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (234.5 points). Five of the last six matchups between these teams have not only failed to reach 234.5 points, but they haven't even reached 230 points. Those six contests have averaged 215.5 combined points.

The Under is 9-6 over Orlando's last 15 games, while it is 6-2 over Washington's last eight games. Additionally, the Magic have seen the Under go 6-2 in divisional games this season, while the Wizards have failed to reach the total in four of their last six home games. With Franz Wagner still out, and just two total players projected to reach 20 points, the teams are forecasted to combine for 230 points. Thus, the Under hits almost 60% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time.

