NBA Christmas Day scores, live updates: Spurs looking to hand Thunder another loss

NBA fans are being treated to five games on Christmas Day

Merry Christmas, basketball fans. The NBA is celebrating the holiday with a jam-packed schedule that features five intriguing matchups and 12-plus hours of basketball. The action tipped off at Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks stormed back in the fourth quarter for a comeback victory over the Cavaliers. The Spurs and Thunder are meeting for the third time in 13 days. San Antonio is looking for its third straight win over the reigning NBA champions, while the Thunder are hoping to keep their perfect home record intact.

The rest of the slate features star-studded matchups. Stephen Curry and the Warriors host the Mavericks and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. LeBron James and Kevin Durant will square off on Christmas once again as the Lakers face the Rockets. And Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets are going up against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves.

Jack Maloney
NBA Christmas Day schedule, scores

CBS Sports will have live updates throughout the Christmas Day NBA slate. Follow along below for key moments throughout the day.

First quarter: Spurs 41 -- Thunder 36

Fun start to this one. As expected, the Thunder jumped in front early thanks to the energy of their home crowd, but the Spurs responded in a big way. They closed the quarter on a 17-4 run to take a five-point lead heading into the second quarter. 

De'Aaron Fox (13 points) and Stephon Castle (nine points) are leading the way for the Spurs, who are shooting 71.4% from the field. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams each have nine points to lead the Thunder, who are shooting 55.6% from the field themselves, 

Jack Maloney
December 25, 2025, 8:16 PM
Dec. 25, 2025, 3:16 pm EST
 
FINAL: Knicks 126, Cavaliers 124

It's a Christmas miracle for the New York Knicks: Despite trailing by 17 points in the fourth quarter, the Knicks escaped Madison Square Garden with a two-point win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. This was their biggest comeback win of the season.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in scoring with 34 points (10-25 FG, 6-12 3PT, 8-10 FG) in 39 minutes. Brunson made a 3 to tie the game with less than four minutes to go and another 3 to put New York up by two points with about a minute left.

This was a game of runs. The Cavaliers built an 18-3 lead early, then the Knicks stormed back, starting the second quarter with a 24-3 run, largely because Cleveland couldn't take care of the ball. In the third quarter, the Cavs got organized, went on a 15-2 run and took control of the game again … only for the Knicks to go on a 19-4 run in the fourth quarter and turn this into a nailbiter.

Another way to look at it: Cleveland outscored New York 74-47 in the first and third quarters, and the Knicks outscored the Cavs 79-48 in the second and fourth quarters. Wild.

Evan Mobley, who had missed the Cavs' previous five games with a left calf strain, came off the bench for the first time in his career and played 25 minutes. He finished with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting, plus nine rebounds and three assists.

Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek and and Mitchell Robinson were huge for the Knicks off the bench. Clarkson scored 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting. Kolek scored 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, dished nine assists and made a huge defensive play in crunch time. Robinson grabbed 13 rebounds in 17 minutes, eight of them on the offensive end. 

With the win, the Knicks improve to 21-9 on the season. The Cavs are now 17-15.

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell finished with 34 points (12-26 FG, 4-10 3PT, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in 31 minutes.

 
Big play (and big challenge) in crunch time

Late in the fourth quarter, Jalen Brunson turned the ball over and it looked like Donovan Mitchell was going to get an easy two points out of it. Tyler Kolek hustled back, though, and made a play on the ball. He was called for a foul, but the Knicks challenged it and the referees determined that it was a clean swipedown. Kolek saved New York two points, and MSG chanted his name.

Here's the play:

Afterward, Mitchell missed a 3, then the Knicks took the lead with a Bridges bucket. Darius Garland answered with a layup, but then Jalen Brunson made a 3 to put New York up 121-119. That's still the score with 55.3 seconds left, following a Knicks stop.

Let's see if New York can hang on. The Knicks have outscored the Cavs 37-23 in the fourth.

 
Hart goes to locker room, Knicks go on another run

The Knicks' Josh Hart has gone to the locker room after appearing to sprain his ankle in the fourth quarter. Here's the play:

Hart drew a foul on Dean Wade on the play, and he made the two ensuing free throws. After that, though, New York took a foul and Hart checked out.

It's unclear if he'll return. The Knicks, however, are right back in this game! After a Tyler Kolek jumper, Cleveland leads 111-108 with 4:31 left. New York is on a 17-4 run and MSG is alive.

 
End of third quarter: Cavaliers 96, Knicks 84

What a quarter for Jaylon Tyson. He scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting in the third, including this thunderous dunk:

Tyson doesn't create much of his own offense, but he found a bunch of openings and took advantage. Made a spot-up 3, too. Huge for the Cavs. 

Cleveland outscored New York 38-24 in the third and went on a 15-2 run to break the game open again.

The third quarter felt a lot like the first. The Knicks now have to hope that the fourth is similar to the second.

Not-so-fun fact for NY: Jalen Brunson is minus-31 in 30 minutes.

 
Garland generating good stuff

With 4:54 left in the third quarter, the Cavaliers are up 80-73. Darius Garland deserves a lot of credit for this.

Garland has not been at his best for most of this season, but he's been great today. And I'm not just talking about his 18 points. He has seven assists, and three times this quarter he has generated easy buckets for his teammates in transition: An alley-oop dunk for Donovan Mitchell, an and-1 for Dean Wade and an easy layup for Jarrett Allen.

Here's the lob to Mitchell:

Garland just got a bucket on a fast break himself. It's nice to see him playing at his pace. 

 
Halftime: Knicks 60, Cavaliers 58

New York is taking a two-point lead into halftime after outscoring Cleveland 37-20 in the second quarter. The Knicks started the game about as poorly as possible, but came roaring back. Both teams have looked dominant at times and dismal at others, and, 24 minutes in, it has just about evened out. 

In the first half, Jalen Brunson converted two four-point plays. He has 14 points on 5-for-12 shooting at halftime. Jordan Clarkson added 14 of his own off the bench and really changed the game for New York.

Donovan Mitchell has 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting for the Cavs, but did all of his damage in the first quarter. Darius Garland has a team-high 13 points on 4-for-7 shooting. 

Cleveland's rotation is a little weird tonight, with Evan Mobley coming off the bench. Mobley has looked great, but some of their reserve-heavy lineups were pretty rough. Let's see how Kenny Atkinson manages things in the second half. 

 
We've got ourselves a game

The Knicks started the second quarter on a 24-3 run (!) to take a 47-41 lead. It all happened in less than six minutes, with Jalen Brunson on the bench. The Cavs completely fell apart offensively, turning the ball over eight times during that terrible stretch. That must be demoralizing for Cleveland, considering how well it was playing at the outset.

Brunson is back in the game now, but Cleveland is up 54-53 with 2:16 left in the second quarter after Evan Mobley cut to the basket for a two-handed dunk. The Cavs are plus-7 in the nine minutes that Mobley has played.

 
Here come the Knicks!

With 7:50 left in the first half, the Cavaliers are up 41-38. After their 2-for-15 start, the Knicks have shot 13 for 16 to get back in it. Jordan Clarkson has been a big part of that -- he made two quick 3s at the beginning of the second quarter, then stole the ball from Darius Garland and scored on the break.

Clarkson has 11 points in 10 minutes. He's the main reason that New York has been able to make a run with Jalen Brunson on the bench.

After turning the ball over just once in the first quarter, the Cavs have turned it over five times in the second quarter. They obviously need to clean things up.

James Herbert
December 25, 2025, 5:56 PM
Dec. 25, 2025, 12:56 pm EST
 
End of first quarter: Cavs 38, Knicks 23

The Knicks were ho ho horrible at the beginning of this game. They struggled against the Cavs' switches, missed their first seven 3-point attempts and fell behind 18-3 at home. Two and a half minutes in, Karl-Anthony Towns picked up his second foul. After missing 13 of their first 15 field goal attempts, they made six of their next seven, but they're still down 15 heading into the second quarter.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have been having a merry old time. Donovan Mitchell already has 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting, including this bucket:

On ESPN2's Disney broadcast, Mickey Mouse is standing in for Mitchell. Here's Mickey draining a pull-up 3:

Cleveland is shooting 13 for 19 early, including 6 for 11 from deep. Darius Garland is looking zippy on offense, and he's already put up nine points.

Jalen Brunson has 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting for New York.

Evan Mobley checked in off the bench for the first time in his career. He's expected to play 20 to 24 minutes.

James Herbert
December 25, 2025, 5:42 PM
Dec. 25, 2025, 12:42 pm EST
 
Cavs unwrap Evan Mobley (but he'll come off the bench)

Merry Christmas, Cleveland: Evan Mobley is available to play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. This will be Mobley's first game since Dec. 12; he missed the Cavs' last five games with a strained left calf.

Mobley is not starting, however, and he'll presumably be on a minutes limit. Cleveland is going with a starting lineup of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen.

The Knicks are going with their normal starters: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.

James Herbert
December 25, 2025, 5:09 PM
Dec. 25, 2025, 12:09 pm EST
