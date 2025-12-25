It's a Christmas miracle for the New York Knicks: Despite trailing by 17 points in the fourth quarter, the Knicks escaped Madison Square Garden with a two-point win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. This was their biggest comeback win of the season.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in scoring with 34 points (10-25 FG, 6-12 3PT, 8-10 FG) in 39 minutes. Brunson made a 3 to tie the game with less than four minutes to go and another 3 to put New York up by two points with about a minute left.

This was a game of runs. The Cavaliers built an 18-3 lead early, then the Knicks stormed back, starting the second quarter with a 24-3 run, largely because Cleveland couldn't take care of the ball. In the third quarter, the Cavs got organized, went on a 15-2 run and took control of the game again … only for the Knicks to go on a 19-4 run in the fourth quarter and turn this into a nailbiter.

Another way to look at it: Cleveland outscored New York 74-47 in the first and third quarters, and the Knicks outscored the Cavs 79-48 in the second and fourth quarters. Wild.

Evan Mobley, who had missed the Cavs' previous five games with a left calf strain, came off the bench for the first time in his career and played 25 minutes. He finished with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting, plus nine rebounds and three assists.

Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek and and Mitchell Robinson were huge for the Knicks off the bench. Clarkson scored 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting. Kolek scored 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, dished nine assists and made a huge defensive play in crunch time. Robinson grabbed 13 rebounds in 17 minutes, eight of them on the offensive end.

With the win, the Knicks improve to 21-9 on the season. The Cavs are now 17-15.

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell finished with 34 points (12-26 FG, 4-10 3PT, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in 31 minutes.