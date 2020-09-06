NBA coaches are hired -- and fired -- every offseason. It's part of basketball, and this year will be no different, no matter how many changes the league endured this season. Teams are constantly looking to get better, and switching up the person calling shots from the sideline is typically one of the first moves made by an organization in the name of improvement.

The standard for coaching in the NBA has arguably never been higher. This new world of overwhelming expectation creates plenty of action on the coaching carousel, and there are several coaches likely on the hot seat.

The Brooklyn Nets made the first surprise move in finding a new coach, as the franchise hired Hall of Famer Steve Nash to lead the Nets into a new era. The latest coach to get fired is the Pacers' Nate McMillan, who has been dismissed after four seasons. The 76ers also fired Brett Brown after seven seasons, including a sweep at the hands of the Celtics in first round of the NBA playoffs. The Bulls fired Jim Boylen and the Pelicans fired Alvin Gentry earlier in the month. Last month, the Knicks hired Tom Thibodeau as their next head coach after an extensive search directed by new team president Leon Rose.

We'll keep you updated below with all the coaching moves around the league.

NBA hirings and firings