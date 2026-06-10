NBA Finals 2026 Game 4 odds, prediction, time: Spurs vs. Knicks picks by expert on 143-106 run

The San Antonio Spurs will look to draw even in their best-of-seven series when they battle the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Wednesday night. San Antonio held on for a 115-111 win on Monday night as the road team has won all three games. The Spurs (62-20), who won the 2014 NBA crown, are 7-3 on the road in the playoffs. The Knicks (53-29), who last won an NBA title in 1973, had a 13-game postseason winning streak snapped.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs lead the all-time postseason series 5-3. The Knicks are a 1.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Spurs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5. Before making any Spurs vs. Knicks picks, check out the Knicks vs. Spurs predictions from SportsLine's Mike Barner.

Barner is perenially one of SportsLine's top NBA experts, and he enters this game on a sizzling 143-106 roll on all NBA picks, returning $1,682 for $100 players during that span. Anyone following his NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Barner has studied Knicks vs. Spurs from every angle and just revealed his coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Spurs spread: Knicks -1.5 at FanDuel Knicks vs. Spurs over/under: 216.5 points Knicks vs. Spurs money line: Knicks -131, Spurs +111 Knicks vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Knicks vs. Spurs predictions

After studying Knicks vs. Spurs from every angle, Barner is leaning Under 216.5 total points. The Under has hit in three of the past four head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in three of the last five San Antonio games and in two of the last three New York matchups. The Knicks also had the fifth-best scoring defense in the NBA during the regular season, allowing 110.1 points per game, while the Spurs were eighth at 111.5.

The Under has hit in 53 of the last 100 New York games when the line was over 205, and 3-3 in six head-to-head meetings in 2025-26. Barner expects defense to win the day. See his Knicks vs. Spurs spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Knicks vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Knicks vs. Spurs picks

Barner is leaning Over on the total, and he has also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can head to SportsLine to see Barner's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Knicks, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Spurs spread to back, all from the expert who is on an 143-106 roll on NBA picks, and find out.