The 2025 NBA Cup slate continues with nine games on Friday, including Heat vs. Knicks (-5.5) and 76ers vs. Pistons (-5.5) at 7 p.m. ET, Kings vs. Timberwolves (-11.5) at 8 p.m. ET, Clippers (-3.5) vs. Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET and Warriors vs. Spurs (-3.5) at 9:30 p.m. ET.

What are the NBA best bets for Friday, and which combination of picks should you target in a Friday NBA parlay? Before locking in any NBA picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest NBA odds and locked in three confident NBA best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of nearly +600. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Top NBA picks for Friday, Nov. 14

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Bucks (-9.5) to stay within the spread against the Hornets in Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET.

Both teams should be at full strength after the Bucks rested Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) in a 111-100 loss to the Hornets on Wednesday. The Bucks are the defending NBA Cup champions and have just one loss in the tournament since its inception in 2023. Milwaukee has not lost back-to-back games this season, while Charlotte has lost six of eight.

The model is projecting seven Bucks players to score 10 or more points, led by Antetokounmpo, who is projected to score nearly 32 points. The model is also projecting that this game will be decided by double figures as Milwaukee covers in nearly 70% of simulations. See which other NBA parlay picks to make here.

How to make NBA predictions for Friday, Nov. 14

The model also has locked in two more picks, including another spread that hits nearly 70% of the time. You can only see the model's NBA parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NBA parlay picks for Friday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of nearly +600? Visit SportsLine now to see NBA best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.