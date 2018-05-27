NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavaliers vs. Celtics score, live Game 7 updates, schedule, bracket

The best two words in sports are Game 7. On Sunday, the Cavaliers and Celtics will meet in Boston to decide who is going to the 2018 NBA Finals. The Celtics have so far won every single home game in the postseason, but LeBron James has proven time and time again that he's the best player on the planet. He'll do everything he can to win this game.

However, the Cavs will be without one of their stars. Kevin Love will miss Game 7 due to a concussion and it's not like the Cavs have shown much depth so far in these playoffs. They'll need huge performances from players like George Hill and Kyle Korver if they're going to reach the finals once again.

Game 7: Cavaliers at Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

This game is probably going to come down to LeBron. The Boston defense can do everything it can to slow down the likes of Tristan Thompson, George Hill, and Kyle Korver but James is always the ultimate equalizer. He had arguably one of his greatest performances ever in Game 6 to force this game. Can he do it again in Game 7?

