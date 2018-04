NBA Playoffs 2018: Celtics vs. Bucks series preview for Eastern Conference matchup

The playoff seedings in the Eastern Conference have finally been nailed down, and the 2 vs. 7 matchup will see the Boston Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Finishing the season at 55-27, the Celtics claimed the No. 2 seed in the East despite a season filled with all sorts of injuries, including season enders to Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving. As for the Bucks, they finished with a record of 44-38. It was a tumultuous season, filled with injuries and a head coaching change, but they're back in the playoffs for a second straight season.

Before Game 1, here is everything you need to know about one of the East's most exciting matchups:

No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)

Playoff series schedule

Game 1 in Boston: TBA

Game 2 in Boston: TBA



Game 3 in Milwaukee: TBA



Game 4 in Milwaukee: TBA



Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)

Season series: Tied 2-2

Last season's playoff results: The Celtics were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals by the Cleveland Cavaliers; the Bucks were knocked out in the first round by the Toronto Raptors

Injury report: The Celtics' Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving and Daniel Theis are out for the season, and Marcus Smart may be cleared by Apr. 27.

Boston Celtics projected starting lineup: G Terry Rozier; G Jaylen Brown; F Jayson Tatum; F Al Horford; C Aron Baynes

Washington Wizards projected starting lineup: G Eric Bledsoe; G Tony Snell; F Khris Middleton; F Giannis Antetokounmpo; C John Henson

Celtics win if

They're able to get enough offensive production. Even with the injuries, the Celtics have still been a strong defensive team, and there's little doubt that end of the floor will be a problem. But without Hayward and Irving -- as well as Smart, who is known more for his defense but is big on the offensive end too -- the Celtics are going to have trouble scoring points. If their youngsters are able to handle the increased pressure of the playoffs and put points on the board, they can win this series.

Bucks win if

Giannis takes over and the Bucks' defense stifles the Celtics. The Greek Freak will be the most talented player on the floor, and the Bucks need him to play like it. There's no reason to expect him to play poorly, but the Bucks can't afford any off nights from their star in this series. In addition, they'll need their defense -- which has been bad at times this season -- to step up and stifle the shorthanded Celtics.

SportsLine projections

According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, the Celtics have a 4.8 percent chance to win the conference, and a 1.2 percent chance to win it all. The Bucks, on the other hand, have a 1.2 percent chance to reach the Finals. SportsLine will have game-by-game gambling advice for every playoff series here.