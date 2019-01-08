NBA scores, highlights: Timberwolves play first game without Thibodeau; Warriors host lowly Knicks

The NBA action keeps rolling right along. We've got a busy Tuesday night in store, with eight games on the docket.

To start out the night, the Wizards will try to build off their upset win over the Thunder when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Meanwhile, the first-place Nuggets visit Miami for a matchup with the Heat.

Later on, the Timberwolves will play their first game under interim head coach Ryan Saunders when they face the Thunder. Plus, the Hornets will continue their West Coast road trip against the Clippers, and the Knicks will pay a visit to Oracle Arena to take on the Warriors.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's NBA action:

NBA schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 8

*All times Eastern

Wolves begin a new era

The Timberwolves fired Tom Thibodeau on Sunday following their 22-point win over the Lakers, and replaced him with interim head coach Ryan Saunders. On Tuesday, Saunders will coach his first game, when the Timberwolves take on the defensive-minded Thunder. It will be interesting to see how the Wolves fare under their new coach, and whether or not he'll make any substantial changes to how they play.