NBA scores, highlights: Timberwolves play first game without Thibodeau; Warriors host lowly Knicks
There are eight games in store on Tuesday night
The NBA action keeps rolling right along. We've got a busy Tuesday night in store, with eight games on the docket.
To start out the night, the Wizards will try to build off their upset win over the Thunder when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Meanwhile, the first-place Nuggets visit Miami for a matchup with the Heat.
Later on, the Timberwolves will play their first game under interim head coach Ryan Saunders when they face the Thunder. Plus, the Hornets will continue their West Coast road trip against the Clippers, and the Knicks will pay a visit to Oracle Arena to take on the Warriors.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's NBA action:
NBA schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 8
*All times Eastern
- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
- Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
Wolves begin a new era
The Timberwolves fired Tom Thibodeau on Sunday following their 22-point win over the Lakers, and replaced him with interim head coach Ryan Saunders. On Tuesday, Saunders will coach his first game, when the Timberwolves take on the defensive-minded Thunder. It will be interesting to see how the Wolves fare under their new coach, and whether or not he'll make any substantial changes to how they play.
