The Brooklyn Nets (24-12) will try to extend the NBA's longest winning streak in a year when they face the San Antonio Spurs (12-24) on Monday night. Brooklyn has rattled off 11 consecutive wins heading into the 2023 portion of its schedule, matching the longest winning streak in the league since Phoenix won 11 straight last January. San Antonio is looking to bounce back from a 126-125 loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Brooklyn is favored by 12 points in the latest Nets vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 236.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Nets vs. Spurs spread: Nets -12

Nets vs. Spurs over/under: 236.5 points

Nets vs. Spurs money line: Brooklyn -800, San Antonio +550

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is the hottest team in the NBA right now, extending its winning streak to 11 games with a 123-106 win against Charlotte its last time out. The Nets shot 60% from the floor, marking the fourth time during their winning streak that they have shot at least that well. This is already the third-longest winning streak in Nets history, trailing only a pair of 14-game streaks during the 2003-04 and the 2005-06 seasons.

Star forward Kevin Durant scored 23 points on Saturday and is averaging 29.2 points per game during the winning streak. Guard Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 28 points against the Suns, upping his average to 29.2 points during the streak. Brooklyn has won five straight meetings against San Antonio, covering the spread in four of those games.

Why the Spurs can cover

San Antonio has started to play much better of late after suffering an 11-game losing streak in November. The Spurs have gone 6-6 in their last 12 games, producing their four best shooting performances of the season during that span. They shot 55.3% from the floor in their 126-125 loss to Dallas on Saturday, playing a competitive game despite giving up 51 points to Luka Doncic.

The Spurs nearly erased a 17-point deficit in the second half, as Keldon Johnson scored 30 points and rookie Jeremy Sochan added 20 points. Johnson leads the Spurs with 21.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while Devin Vassell is adding 19.6 points. Vassell missed the last two games due to a knee injury, but he will be back on the court for this game.

