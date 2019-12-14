Nuggets vs. Thunder odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, predictions for Dec. 14 from proven computer model

Get ready for a Northwest Division battle as the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Pepsi Center. Denver is 15-8 overall and 9-3 at home, while Oklahoma City is 11-13 overall and 4-8 on the road. OKC has been one of the NBA's best teams against the spread, going 16-8, while the Nuggets are right in the middle at 11-11-1 against the number. Denver is favored by seven points in the latest Nuggets vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under is set at 205. Before entering any Thunder vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Denver outscored Portland in every quarter in its last outing on the way to a comfortable 114-99 win. Nikola Jokic filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds along with six dimes. On the season, he's averaging 16.2 points per game, with Jamal Murray (17.1 ppg) leading the squad in scoring. Denver could be without forward Paul Millsap, one of its best defenders, on Saturday as he's listed as questionable with a quad strain.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Wednesday, but couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 94-93 to the Kings. Point guard Dennis Schroder (17 points) and forward Abdel Nader (15 points) were the top scorers for Oklahoma City. OKC will be without starter Terrance Ferguson (hip) in this matchup.

