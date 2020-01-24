Raptors vs. Knicks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 24 predictions from advanced computer model

The Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks are set to square off in an Atlantic Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 12-33 overall and 6-16 at home, while Toronto is 30-14 overall and 14-7 on the road. The Raptors have won five consecutive games. The Knicks have lost four of their past five. Toronto is favored by eight points in the latest Knicks vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Raptors vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It was all tied up 48-48 at halftime, but New York ultimately fell 100-92 to the Lakers on Wednesday. Marcus Morris (20 points) was the top scorer for New York. The Knicks led by as many as 13 points and pulled to within six points with a minute remaining, but they fell short after staying close for much of the game.

RJ Barrett will miss his fourth consecutive game tonight because of an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 50-50 at the half for Toronto and Philadelphia on Wednesday, but Toronto stepped up in the second half for a 107-95 victory. The top scorer for Toronto was Fred VanVleet (22 points). Pascal Siakam (18 points), Marc Gasol (17 points), Kyle Lowry (16 points) and Serge Ibaka (16 points) also scored in double figures.

Patrick McCaw suffered a broken nose on Wednesday and his availability for Friday is uncertain.

New York suffered a 126-98 defeat to Toronto the last time the two teams met in November.

