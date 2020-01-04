Raptors vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 4 predictions from proven computer model

An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 16-17 overall and 9-6 at home, while Toronto is 23-12 overall and 9-7 on the road. The Raptors have won four games in a row against the Nets straight up and have covered in three of those four contests. However, Brooklyn is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 216. Before entering any Raptors vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 10 on a blistering 23-11 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks.

Now, it has simulated Nets vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in.

Brooklyn ended up losing to Dallas 123-111 when they played on Thursday. Guard Spencer Dinwiddie (19 points) was the top scorer for the Nets. Dinwiddie is averaging 22.8 points and 6.3 assists per game and has been keeping Brooklyn afloat with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) out and Kevin Durant likely to miss the entire season while recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered in last year's NBA Finals. Dinwiddie is averaging 25.7 points and 7.1 assists since coming into the starting lineup when Irving went out 22 games ago.

Meanwhile, Toronto opened the new year with a 84-76 defeat to Miami on Thursday. Guard Fred VanVleet wasn't much of a difference maker for Toronto and played for 38 minutes but had just seven points on 3-for-16 shooting. Toronto has now lost four of its last six games but has played great defense in its last four contests. The Raptors have held opponents to less than 100 points in each of those games.

