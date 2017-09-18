Report: Bob Delaney will no longer oversee NBA's game officials

NBA vice president for referee's development and performance Bob Delaney will no longer oversee the league's game officials, as he's being reassigned to help teach officials along with other ex-referees, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Delaney, a former longtime referee, has overseen the NBA's officials in his now former capacity since 2016. The management shakeup comes at a time when the NBA looks to streamline the officiating process using technology in a more data-driven approach with a focus of a more analytic management structure.

According to Wojnarowski, NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell has been working to reshape the administration, training and recruitment of the league's referees since 2016, and is now directing the NBA's search, which could reportedly include a retired referee in a high-ranking management role reporting to a new director.

Delaney refereed in the NBA from 1987 to 2011 and worked 1,182 games during his illustrious officiating tenure.