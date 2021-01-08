The Houston Rockets will take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Toyota Center. Houston is 2-4 overall and 2-1 at home, while Orlando is 6-2 overall and 3-0 on the road. The teams have split their last four meetings.

Houston is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Magic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221.5.

Rockets vs. Magic spread: Rockets -6.5

Rockets vs. Magic over-under: 221.5 points

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets lost to the Pacers, 114-107 on Wednesday. Houston had a one-point lead with 2:37 left before Indiana went on a decisive 8-0 run. John Wall led the Rockets with 28 points. James Harden had 15 points and 12 assists. He missed nine of 14 3-point attempts. He is 10 for 31 from the field in his past two games. Houston will be trying to avoid a third consecutive loss on Friday.

Houston has used five different starting lineups in its six games this season. Harden, Wall, and Christian Wood have played together twice so far this season. Harden is averaging 29.4 points per game and 11.0 assists per game. Wall is averaging 23.0 points per game, 5.5 assists per game and 5.0 rebounds per game. Wood is averaging 23.6 points per game and 10.0 rebounds per game. He is questionable for Friday's game because of a knee injury.

What you need to know about the Magic

The Magic beat the Cavaliers in a second consecutive matchup on Wednesday, 105-94. Terrence Ross scored 20 points off the bench and Dwayne Bacon had 19 points. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Magic erased an early 12-point deficit in the victory. Orlando shot 49.4 percent from the field and made 12-of-29 3-point attempts. The Magic outscored the Cavaliers 68-41 in the second and third quarters. Orlando snapped a two-game skid with the victory.

Orlando is 29-34 all-time vs. Houston. The Magic have lost eight of their 11 last road games vs. the Rockets. The Magic have scored 100-plus points six times so far this season and have won all six games. Orlando is shooting .819 from the free throw line, which ranks third in the NBA. The Magic reserves have outscored the opponent's bench six times, and the team has won five of those games. Evan Fournier is questionable for Friday with back spasms.

