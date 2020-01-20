Rockets vs. Thunder odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, MLK Day predictions from advanced computer model

The Houston Rockets will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 26-15 overall and 14-6 at home, while Oklahoma City is 24-19 overall and 10-10 on the road. The Rockets have lost four of their past five games. The Thunder have lost three of their past five. Houston is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Rockets vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under is set at 230. Before entering any Thunder vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,000 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 12 on a blistering 28-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Rockets vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Rockets had to take a 124-115 defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Houston blew an 11-point third quarter lead. Russell Westbrook had 35 points and seven assists along with nine rebounds. Westbrook has averaged 32.5 points on 53.2 percent shooting, plus 7.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists over the past four games.

James Harden scored 34 points and has reached the 30-point mark in three of his past five games.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City strolled past Portland with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 119-106. It was another big night for Chris Paul, who matched a season-high with 30 points while handing out seven assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder combined for 37 points.

So who wins Thunder vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rockets vs. Thunder spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.