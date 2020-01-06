Sixers vs. Thunder odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 6 predictions from proven computer model

One of the NBA's best teams against the spread is set for a road test when the Oklahoma City Thunder travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers in a 7 p.m. ET tipoff that helps get the Monday NBA schedule underway. The Thunder are 23-12 (12-5 on the road) against the spread. The Sixers are 23-14 straight up, but just 17-20 (11-17 when favored) against the spread. Philly is listed as a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Sixers vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under for total points is down to 212.5 after the opening line was 213. Be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model before locking in any Thunder vs. Sixers picks.

Since knocking off the Bucks on Christmas Day, the Sixers have been in a slump. They enter the week on a four-game losing streak. All four games, however, came on the road and they're set to return to the Wells Fargo Center in Philly on Monday. They're 16-2 straight up at home this year and a more respectable 9-9 against the spread.

Joel Embiid (23.6 ppg, 12.4 rpg) continues to put up big numbers for the Sixers, while Tobias Harris (19.5 ppg), Ben Simmons 14.9 ppg) and Josh Richardson (14.8 ppg) also help out plenty on of the offensive end.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City greeted the new year with a 121-106 victory over Cleveland. Dennis Schroder (22 points) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (20 points) were the top scorers for Oklahoma City. Danilo Gallinari added 19 with five 3-pointers while Steven Adams had 16 rebounds.

Nerlens Noel suffered a sprained ankle against the Cavaliers. Noel's status is uncertain against the Sixers, his former team. The Sixers came up short against the Thunder the last time the teams met in November, falling 127-119.

