Spurs vs. Raptors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 12 predictions from advanced computer model

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 25-13 overall and 14-6 at home, while San Antonio is 16-21 overall and 5-12 on the road. The Raptors have won four of their past six games. The Spurs, meanwhile, limp into Sunday's contest having lost three of their past five.





It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Raptors ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Wednesday with a 112-110 win over Charlotte. Rookie Terence Davis had 23 points and 11 rebounds in his first NBA start. Serge Ibaka sank two free throws with 5.1 seconds left in overtime and finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The Raptors' recent success can be directly attributed to their defense. In fact, Toronto enters Sunday's matchup against the Spurs with the fourth-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 105.2 points per game on average. Plus, the Raptors are 4-1 in their last five game against San Antonio at home.

Meanwhile, San Antonio received a tough blow last week as the Spurs fell 134-121 to Memphis. A silver lining for the Spurs was the play of DeMar DeRozan, who had 36 points and nine assists along with nine rebounds. DeRozan has at least 20 points in each of his past 10 outings and has led San Antonio in scoring in eight consecutive games. For the season, DeRozan is averaging 22.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

