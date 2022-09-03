Stephen Curry is synonymous with the Golden State Warriors, and he's said several times over the years that he wants to retire with the only team he's ever suited up for. Just recently in July, fresh off his fourth championship and first Finals MVP, Curry said of the Warriors, "I don't want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home."

Though no one expects Curry to leave the Warriors, he did leave the door slightly ajar for the possibility of playing for one other team in the league. While receiving the key to the city of Charlotte on Thursday, Curry brought up the topic of playing for his hometown team.

"I've always said I wanted to finish my career out in Golden State because of how much it means to me, and the experiences and teammates and the journey that we've been on," Curry said. "Everybody asks me, 'Wouldn't you want to play one year for the Hornets and come back and see what ...'"

The crowd began applauding the notion of Curry playing for Charlotte before he could even finish his sentence.

"Oh no, don't do that, don't do that," Curry said. "I'm not breaking any news right now, I'm not making any promises. All I would say though is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it. That's all I can say about that."

Curry's not leaving the Warriors anytime soon, but maybe way down the line when he's in the twilight of his career he'll suit up for the Hornets, just as his father did for 10 seasons back in the late '80s through the '90s. Until then, the city of Charlotte will have to refocus its attention on the exciting young core of players it already has centered around All-Star guard LaMelo Ball. As for Curry and the Warriors, they'll enter the upcoming season as title contenders once again.