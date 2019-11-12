Thunder vs. Pacers odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 12 predictions from advanced computer

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is 6-4 overall and 4-1 at home, while Oklahoma City is 4-6 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Pacers have won six of their last seven games. Indiana is favored by three points in the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under is set at 213.5. Before entering any Thunder vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It also enters Week 4 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 6-2 run on all top-rated NBA picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Pacers vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Indiana was able to grind out a solid victory over Orlando on Sunday, winning 109-102. Domantas Sabonis looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 21 points and 16 boards along with seven dimes. Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. Warren added 19 points each. Brogdon leads Indiana with 20.8 points per game and 8.9 assists per game, Sabonis is averaging 20.0 points per game and 13.0 rebounds per game and Warren is averaging 18.0 points per game.

Oklahoma City needed just a quick 3-pointer to secure the win, but couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 121-119 to Milwaukee on Sunday. Dennis Schroder had 25 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds off the bench. Still, Oklahoma City saw its three-game home winning streak come to an end.

Steven Adams missed his third game with a left knee contusion but is expected to return tonight. He is leading the Thunder in rebounding with 10.1 per game.

So who wins Thunder vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread hits on well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Thunder vs. Pacers spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.