Thunder vs. Warriors odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 25 predictions from advanced computer

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 3-14 overall and 1-6 at home, while Oklahoma City is 5-10 overall and 0-6 on the road. The Thunder have lost three in a row by a total of 10 points. The Warriors have fallen from the NBA Finals last year to having the NBA's worst record so far. Oklahoma City is favored by five points in the latest Warriors vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under is set at 215.5.

Golden State fell 113-109 to Utah on Friday. Alec Burks led a thinned Warriors squad with 20 points. He has led the team in scoring in three of the past five games.

D'Angelo Russell is not expected to play because of a thumb injury, and Draymond Green is also expected to sit out with a variety of health issues. The Warriors were only able to have eight players available in their past two games and that may be the case tonight as they continue to deal with injury problems.

Oklahoma City dropped a 130-127 to the Lakers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Steven Adams were two standouts for the Thunder despite the loss. The former had 24 points along with seven rebounds, while the latter had 22 points in addition to six boards.

The Thunder won the first meeting between these teams On Oct. 27, as Dennis Schroder led Oklahoma City with 22 points. The Thunder are one of two NBA teams that have yet to win a road game.

