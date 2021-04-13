Over the weekend, it was revealed that former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore are going to be the new owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The high-powered duo has earned exclusive negotiating rights for the next 30 days and it's expected that they'll finalize a deal with Timberwolves current owner Glen Taylor during that time frame.

With Rodriguez set to take control of the NBA franchise, several Timberwolves players, including star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, are on board with the former New York Yankees third baseman taking control over. However, rookie Anthony Edwards isn't quite as familiar with Rodriguez. In fact, Edwards doesn't even know who Rodriguez is.

"I don't know who that is," Edwards said when asked about Rodriguez taking over the team. "I know he's going to be the owner. But I don't know anything about baseball."

Before Edwards gets scolded, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick is just 19 years old and A-Rod has been retired since 2016. In addition, the Timberwolves rookie admits that he isn't a baseball fan. While A-Rod is a name that many athletes know, perhaps he doesn't watch a ton of sports off the court.

Even if he doesn't know who A-Rod is now, Edwards is going to get to know him in the coming years when Rodriguez owns the team. Rodriguez and Lore will assume full control of the Timberwolves beginning in 2023, according to a report from Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. The two will also own the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx as a part of the deal.