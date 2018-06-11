Warriors reportedly interested in Anthony Davis, but more focused on keeping current core together

Ah, the offseason. A time where rumors and reports take center stage. With the 2018 NBA Draft less than two weeks away, and free agency coming a short time later, the next month or so will be especially busy in the world of basketball. The most recent report to catch everyone's attention comes from the Bay Area, the home of the champion Golden State Warriors.

Already the most talented team in the league, with two of the three best players in the world among their four All-Stars, the Warriors have now once again been linked to another superstar: Anthony Davis. We've heard reports of the Warriors' interest in the New Orleans Pelicans big man for sometime now, but he's signed until the 2021 season. So unless they're planning a blockbuster trade, A.D. won't be going to Golden State anytime soon. And besides, who isn't interested in one of the league's best bigs?

However, according to Tim Kawakami of the Athletic, the Warriors are actually more focused on keeping their current, championship-winning core together for the long-term. Which means signing Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to extensions. Via Kawakami:

The Warriors will not even think of breaking up of the Big Four this summer or into the future. Are the Warriors still targeting New Orleans center Anthony Davis? Sure. Lacob and Myers love to circle the best names possible years in advance of their potential availability, and figure out how they might be able to land the biggest fish out there. It used to be Kevin Durant. Now the Warriors' biggest target is Davis, and they understand that their clearest way to get him was to sacrifice several big parts of their foundation - maybe Klay Thompson and/or Draymond Green - in a trade. But not now. Warriors management has always been clear: As long as they're winning, they will do everything they can to keep the core together, and it would be crazy not to. If anything, the Warriors are well down the path of signing Thompson to an extension this summer and could do the same with Green either this summer or next.

Thompson is signed through next season, while Green is signed until the end of the 2020 season. It's no surprise the Warriors are interested in signing both players to extensions as soon as possible, as not only would it give the team long-term stability, but would save them plenty of money.

While Kawakami reported the Warriors are "well down the path" of working out an extension with Thompson, the sharpshooter's dad told a Bay Area radio station last week that it was unlikely Thompson re-ups this summer, as doing so could cost him north of $80 million.

Green would have to take a pay cut as well in order to sign an extension before his deal is up. And his next contract will perhaps be the most interesting of the bunch. He is vital to the Warriors' system and their ability to defend at such a high level, but he's also the member of the core most susceptible to a sudden drop-off. That's not to say it will definitely happen soon, but so much of his game is predicated on athleticism, being able to switch everything and fly around on defense. If he loses a step or two in the next three or four years, his impact on the defensive end could quickly diminish.