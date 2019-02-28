Warriors vs. Magic odds, line: NBA picks, best predictions from model on 46-32 roll

After losing on a buzzer-beater at Miami, the Golden State Warriors will look to get back on track against the host Orlando Magic on Thursday. The Warriors (43-18) are the top team in the Western Conference, but by just one-half game over the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Magic (28-34) are battling Charlotte for the Southeast Division lead and the eighth and final playoff spot in the East. Thursday's tip-off from Amway Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. and Warriors star Kevin Durant (rest) will get his first night off this season. The Warriors are four-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Magic odds, down two from the opener. The over-under for total points scored is 225. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying any Warriors vs. Magic picks of your own.

It entered Week 20 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 222-169 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them.

It is leaning under.

The model knows Golden State has dominated the series of late, winning the last 11 games, including a 5-0 mark in Orlando since the 2013-14 season. The Magic have struggled against the West, going 8-17. Orlando has lost two of three, while the Warriors are 12-2 in their past 14 road games. Golden State is 7-3 in its last 10 overall.

Durant won't be a factor, but the Warriors still have Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The latter has equaled or surpassed his average in six of the last 10, including the past two games. He had 36 points on Wednesday at Miami and in the first meeting against Orlando, he scored 29. Thompson's play has helped Golden State boast a plus-6.7 point differential this season, compared to the Magic's minus-0.9.

But just because Thompson and company have been impressive as of late doesn't guarantee they'll win or even cover the Magic vs. Warriors spread.

The model also knows Orlando leads the all-time series 30-29. The Magic have won eight of 11, including wins over the East's top two teams, Milwaukee and Toronto.

Nikola Vucevic (20.6 ppg) has had two big games in a row, including 26 points at New York and 23 at Toronto. Forward Aaron Gordon (15.8 ppg) had 26 points at New York and has equaled or surpassed his average in six of the last 10. Evan Fournier (15 ppg) has also been hot, surpassing his average in seven of 10, including 25 at Oklahoma City.

