Warriors vs. Rockets odds: NBA picks from proven computer model that's 51-24

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets meet Thursday night in an anticipated prime-time showdown (TNT) in what could be a preview of the Western Conference Finals. Golden State is a 5.5-point betting favorite against Houston, which is without star James Harden because of a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him sidelined at least a couple of weeks. The Over-Under is 230.5 points.



Only 56 percent of the general public is on the Over, so know you can back it with much more confidence.

The model knows that last time out, the Rockets won in convincing fashion without a standout game from point guard Chris Paul, who had eight points on 3-of-13 shooting and 13 assists.



Moreover, Houston has a net average of plus-21.5 points per 100 possessions when Paul is on the floor without Harden.



Now, the Rockets turn their attention to the Golden State Warriors, who are coming off a wild finish against the Dallas Mavericks.



The Warriors have won four of six but have failed to cover the spread in three straight. Their spotty defense remains a concern, as they allowed Dallas to shoot 19-of-43 from 3-point range and let reserve forward Dwight Powell put up 21 points and eight rebounds.



On the bright side, the stars on Golden State's now healthy lineup stepped up when they needed to most, led by Stephen Curry's game-winner. He finished with 32 points against the Mavs, while Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson had 25 each. Draymond Green had 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.



The Warriors have covered in five of their last six trips to Houston and the road team is on a 4-1 ATS run in this series. However, Houston beat Golden State 122-121 on opening night in Oakland as a 12-point underdog.



