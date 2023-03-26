Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Orlando
Current Records: Brooklyn 40-34; Orlando 31-43
What to Know
The Orlando Magic will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Amway Center after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Orlando didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the New York Knicks this past Thursday, but they still walked away with a 111-106 victory. Power forward Paolo Banchero (21 points) was the top scorer for the Magic.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn made easy work of the Miami Heat this past Saturday and carried off a 129-100 win. The score was close at the half, but Brooklyn pulled away in the second half with 64 points. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Mikal Bridges led the charge as he had 27 points and seven assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Orlando is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought Orlando up to 31-43 and the Nets to 40-34. The Magic are 10-20 after wins this season, Brooklyn 23-16.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Magic are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Orlando and Brooklyn both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.
- Nov 28, 2022 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Orlando 102
- Mar 15, 2022 - Brooklyn 150 vs. Orlando 108
- Dec 18, 2021 - Orlando 100 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Nov 19, 2021 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Orlando 113
- Nov 10, 2021 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Orlando 90
- Mar 19, 2021 - Orlando 121 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Feb 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Orlando 92
- Jan 16, 2021 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Orlando 115
- Aug 11, 2020 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Orlando 96
- Jul 31, 2020 - Orlando 128 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Feb 24, 2020 - Orlando 115 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Jan 06, 2020 - Orlando 101 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 02, 2019 - Orlando 102 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Jan 23, 2019 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 18, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Orlando 115
- Mar 28, 2018 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Orlando 104
- Jan 01, 2018 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Orlando 95
- Oct 24, 2017 - Orlando 125 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Oct 20, 2017 - Brooklyn 126 vs. Orlando 121
- Apr 06, 2017 - Orlando 115 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Apr 01, 2017 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Orlando 111
- Dec 16, 2016 - Orlando 118 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Mar 29, 2016 - Orlando 139 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Jan 08, 2016 - Orlando 83 vs. Brooklyn 77
- Dec 30, 2015 - Orlando 100 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Dec 14, 2015 - Orlando 105 vs. Brooklyn 82