Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Orlando

Current Records: Brooklyn 40-34; Orlando 31-43

What to Know

The Orlando Magic will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Amway Center after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Orlando didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the New York Knicks this past Thursday, but they still walked away with a 111-106 victory. Power forward Paolo Banchero (21 points) was the top scorer for the Magic.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn made easy work of the Miami Heat this past Saturday and carried off a 129-100 win. The score was close at the half, but Brooklyn pulled away in the second half with 64 points. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Mikal Bridges led the charge as he had 27 points and seven assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Orlando is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Orlando up to 31-43 and the Nets to 40-34. The Magic are 10-20 after wins this season, Brooklyn 23-16.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Florida

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Magic are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Orlando and Brooklyn both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.