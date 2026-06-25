Last Game
Fri, Apr 17 |
AMZN
@ Orlando Magic (45-37)
- Kia Center
-
1:05
NBA Draft Lottery Locks and First Round Talents: Christian Anderson
-
3:01
Chances We See Some Last Minute Portal Additions In College Basketball
-
1:21
Timberwolves Don't Improve Stock After LaMelo Ball Move
-
1:45
NBA Offseason Grades: Charlotte Hornets
-
1:54
Moves Lakers Can Make to Become Title Contenders
-
1:27
Reports: Lakers Sign Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton
-
1:20
How Heat Can Bolster Roster Following Giannis Addition
-
1:32
Raptors Acquire Kawhi Leonard From Clippers
-
12:09
Biggest Questions for NBA's Eastern Conference
-
1:10
Hornets: What's the Post-LaMelo Ball Plan?
-
8:51
Miles Bridges Traded to the Suns
-
0:48
Breaking: Hornets Trade Miles Bridges to the Suns
-
1:52
Heat Looking to Load Up on Shooting After Giannis Trade?
-
1:47
Should the Raptors Trade for Ja Morant?
-
9:05
Expectations For Hornets After Trading Away LaMelo Ball
-
1:56
Where does LaMelo Ball-Anthony Edwards combo rank among NBA's best?
-
1:40
Hornets To Re-Sign Coby White To 3-Year, $74M Deal
-
1:22
Is Trading LaMelo Ball Best for the Hornets?
-
1:41
Expectations For the Charlotte Hornets
-
1:51
Projecting the Timberwolves' New-Look Lineup
Top Christian Anderson News
-
Hornets' Christian Anderson: Headed to Charlotte
Anderson was selected by the Hornets with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
While Anderson is a bit undersized at the guard position at 6-foot-2, he's a tremendous three-point shooter and has a polished offensive game. Anderson averaged 18.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 3.3 triples and 1.5 steals on 47/42/81 shooting splits during his sophomore season at Texas Tech, but he'll join a crowded backcourt in Charlotte, where he'll be competing for minutes with the likes of LaMelo Ball, Coby White and Kon Knueppel.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-1, 180 lbs
|Birthplace: Atlanta, GA
|Age: 20
|School: Texas Tech
|Experience: R