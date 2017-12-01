2018 NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The 49ers aren't having a great season in terms of wins and losses, but the new regime has plenty to be happy about in Year 1. Most notably, the team landed its presumed franchise quarterback at the trade deadline by swapping a second-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo, opening up the team to trade down from the top of the draft with a QB-needy team should the perfect deal arise. Let's get into their picks, needs and potential fits for the 2018 draft.

2018 draft picks

Round 1: San Francisco



Round 2: New Orleans



Round 3: San Francisco, Chicago

Round 4: Pittsburgh

Round 5: None

Round 6: San Francisco

Round 7: San Francisco, Kansas City

The 49ers are set to pick early in the first round for the third straight year after selecting defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Solomon Thomas the last two seasons. They lose their original second-round pick by virtue of the Garoppolo trade, but they acquired a second-rounder from New Orleans in the draft deal that landed the Saints Alvin Kamara. The extra third-rounder is the final piece of the swap at the top of the 2017 draft that allowed the Bears to select Mitchell Trubisky.

The 49ers traded their 2018 fourth-round pick for running back Kapri Bibbs and a 2017 fifth-rounder that was spent on slot receiver Trent Taylor. They moved up from the fifth round in 2018 to Pittsburgh's fourth-round pick in the Vance McDonald trade. The extra seventh-rounder was acquired from the Chiefs for cornerback Kenneth Acker.

Biggest offseason needs

Running back



Interior offensive linemen



Linebacker

Cornerback

With Garoppolo in tow and a nice trio of receivers in Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor, the 49ers can focus on offense on finding a running back to replace Carlos Hyde if he doesn't return and beefing up the offensive line between bookend tackles Joe Staley and Trent Brown. On defense, the 49ers have built a fierce front with premium draft picks but could give Reuben Foster help on the second level. Secondary players like Ahkello Witherspoon, Eric Reid and Adrian Colbert are establishing themselves as long-term options, but the team could certainly eye another premium player on the back end this offseason.

Prospects to watch

Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

The 49ers seemingly like Carlos Hyde -- he's currently ninth in the NFL in touches -- but he's a free agent at the end of the season. If they can't retain him, they could look to Harris as a similar replacement. Harris is comparably sized to Hyde and has the same type of low-center-of-gravity shiftiness. There's plenty of power to his game as well. Like Hyde, he'd be a nice addition for San Francisco in Round 2.

Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

The senior guard has dominated for the Tigers this season in both the run game and while protecting quarterback Jarrett Stidham. He's a rather tall guard at around 6-foot-5, but he's somewhat leaner frame allows him to get to the second level quicker than most interior offensive linemen. Smith could man either guard spot for the 49ers.

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Why not reunite Reuben Foster with his linebacker mate from Alabama? Foster is the more dynamic roamer, and Evans could be tasked to do the dirty work on the inside against pulling guards and other lead blockers. Evans would provide a run-defense upgrade for San Fran.

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

Ward probably won't measure in at 6-foot at the combine, and that's fine. He's a technically sound cornerback with desired awareness and ball skills. He's not the next Marshon Lattimore but would be a much-needed addition in the 49ers secondary if they move back in Round 1 or, maybe, in the early stages of Round 2.