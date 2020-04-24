2020 NFL Draft: Patriots pick Kyle Dugger, draft grade, scouting report and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Lenoir-Rhyne safety after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Patriots selected Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger with the No. 37 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Dugger, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
37. New England Patriots: A
Chris Trapasso: Dugger is an old prospect but ultra-versatile and a freak athlete. Perfect type of defender for Bill Belichick. Think Patrick Chung 2.0. Ridiculous range in run support. Playmaker in coverage.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Harrison Smith
Best trait: Rare size/speed combo, versatility
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Lenoir-Rhyne
Strengths
- Imposing size and length
- Springy, elite athleticism with plenty of range, serious click-and-close ability
- Lurks as a robber and will strike downhill
- Fills run lanes with authority and has stellar range/tackling radius
- New-age versatility
Weaknesses
- Better in a straight line than changing directions
- Small-school competition
- Older prospect
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.49
