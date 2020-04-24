2020 NFL Draft: Patriots pick Kyle Dugger, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Patriots selected Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger with the No. 37 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Dugger, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

37. New England Patriots: A

Chris Trapasso: Dugger is an old prospect but ultra-versatile and a freak athlete. Perfect type of defender for Bill Belichick. Think Patrick Chung 2.0. Ridiculous range in run support. Playmaker in coverage.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Harrison Smith

Best trait: Rare size/speed combo, versatility

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Lenoir-Rhyne 6-0 7/8 217 10 3/8 32 7/8 78 4/8

Strengths

Imposing size and length

Springy, elite athleticism with plenty of range, serious click-and-close ability

Lurks as a robber and will strike downhill

Fills run lanes with authority and has stellar range/tackling radius



New-age versatility

Weaknesses

Better in a straight line than changing directions

Small-school competition

Older prospect

