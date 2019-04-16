Cleveland Browns mock draft 2019: Seven rounds, team needs, picks, big board, multiple options for every selection

The Browns don't have a first-round pick, but I bet their fans are just happy sacrificing it to land one of the best receivers in the game, Odell Beckham. The Browns do have three picks in Round 5, meaning they should have some flexibility to make a move up should a key prospect get within range of their first pick. In fact, that's just what I have them doing in my seven-round mock draft.

Below, you can check out which picks the Browns currently have, along with our projection of their top positional needs. I'll then build a war-room big board based upon players I think have some kind of chance of making it to their first pick before sharing multiple draft classes that make sense for the team from myself, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso. Good luck on draft day!

Current draft picks

Round Overall Status 2 49

3 80

4 119

5 144 from Jacksonville 5 155

5 170 from New England 6 189

7 221 from Jacksonville

Team needs

The CBS Sports NFL writing staff recently compiled positional rankings to identify needs for each team heading into the draft. A helpful guide: any position group that had an average ranking worse than 16.0 (on a scale of 1 to 32) was considered a "need," while any that ranked worse than 23.0 (bottom-third of the league) was considered a "pressing need."

QB RB WR/TE OL EDGE INT DL LB DB 8.6 3.8 1.8 15.6 5.0 11.2 15.5 13.0

Needs: N/A

Pressing: N/A

The Cleveland Browns, ladies and gentlemen! One of two teams on our entire list with no needs or pressing needs. My, how times have changed. The offensive line is the closest thing to a need area here, and after seeing Joe Thomas retire and Kevin Zeitler get shipped out in a trade the past two offseasons, that makes a good deal of sense. If they can add some depth there and in the defensive backfield, this looks like one of the best teams in the league in 2019.

War room big board

The Browns are scheduled to wait until 48 players are off the board before making their first pick, which makes setting an expected list of available players a bit difficult, but let's see what we can come up with. Here's how I'd project the Cardinals' draft board for their first pick, considering only players I feel have some chance of making it in range:

DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State CB Deandre Baker, Georgia G Chris Lindstrom, Boston College CB Justin Layne, Michigan State CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple OT Greg Little, Ole Miss CB Sean Bunting, Central Michigan CB Julian Love, Notre Dame WR Terry McLaurin, Ohio State CB/S Juan Thornhill, Virginia CB/S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida DT Dre'Mont Jones, Ohio State



Seven-round mock drafts

R.J. White:

Round Overall Player Notes 2 45 CB Justin Layne, Michigan State from ATL* 2 49 to Atlanta

3 70 OT Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia from TB* 3 80 to Tampa Bay

4 119 WR Darius Slayton, Auburn

5 144 to Atlanta from JAC 5 155 to Tampa Bay

5 170 to Denver from NE 6 182 LB Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame from DEN* 6 189 DT Terry Beckner, Jr., Missouri

7 221 LB Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois from JAC 7 235 G Ethan Greenidge, Villanova from DEN/OAK*

The Browns are suddenly looking like a contender after sacrificing their first-round pick as part of the Odell Beckham deal, but rather than sit on their hands and see what's available on Day 2, they spend two of their fifth-round picks moving up in Rounds 2 and 3 for the right prospects. First they add help at outside corner in Layne, who knows how to close on receivers and the ball and should hold his own across from Denzel Ward. Next they move up 10 spots to grab Cajuste, who can back up both tackle spots or potentially push Greg Robinson on the blind side.

After adding a vertical threat in Slayton, who has the upside to develop into something more, the Browns recoup one Day 3 pick by moving down 12 spots before landing linebacker depth in Tranquill, then come back a few picks later for depth on the defensive line in Beckner. Smith is a tweener who isn't big enough to stay at edge rusher but could develop into an interesting piece as a strongside linebacker. Greenidge brings more depth to the interior of the line after losing Kevin Zeitler.

More seven-round mocks:

(*) indicates pick acquired via trade



Ryan Wilson Chris Trapasso Round 1 Coming April 17!

Round 2

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida

Round 3

LB Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame Round 4

CB Sean Bunting, Central Michigan Round 5

OT Dennis Daley, South Carolina

RB James Williams, Washington State

DT Kevin Givens, Penn State

Round 6

EDGE Jamal Davis, Akron

Round 7

G Bunchy Stallings, Kentucky



