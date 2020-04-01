Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

NFL Draft analysis for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85

Strengths:

  • Lateral cut magician who can easily make 3-4 defenders miss on a given play
  • Bouncy with strong lower half and awesome contact balance
  • Plays much bigger than his size
  • Reliable and dangerous as a receiver out of the backfield

Weaknesses:

  • Vision is solid, although he does tend to bounce outside
  • Lacks breakaway speed
