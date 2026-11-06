Week 9 of 2026 is an exciting one. The trade deadline is right around the corner, and teams have until Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET to sell or add to their team.

There have already been moves made, and rumors are swirling about multiple players across the league. This will be a big week for teams to watch players they're interested in to determine if they want to make a move.

There are some obvious big games this week, but there are also some underrated games you should be tuning into. Here is a look at three games that should be on your radar:

Bengals vs. Falcons

Sunday, Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network

Who doesn't love to wake up and immediately watch football? The international game this week is in Spain, which already adds an exciting extra element to the matchup.

These two teams, specifically their quarterbacks, are coming off wildly different games. Last week, Falcons QB Michael Penix had a career-high four interceptions in their 16-0 loss to the Buccaneers. Bengals QB Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes and ran in the overtime game-winner in their 43-36 battle against the Titans.

The matchup I'm interested in is the Falcons' defense against the Bengals' passing game, specifically wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. Higgins is second in yards per game (103.7), while Chase is 16th in the league (70.3), making them a duo very difficult for secondaries to stop. The Bengals lead the NFL in passing yards per game (288.4), and the Falcons defense is in the middle of the pack in passing yards allowed (223.4).

The Bengals come in at 5-2, while the Falcons are 3-5 but have shown real flashes of strong play. Coming off two vastly different games, plus international travel, this game could surprise people.

Broncos vs. Panthers

Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming on Paramount+

This one isn't a divisional, or even conference, matchup, so it will go under the radar more than some of the direct intraconference showdowns, but I think it will be one of the best games of the week.

The Broncos are riding high after a huge divisional win over the Chiefs, in a game that came down to the final play. They now lead the AFC West and are looking to keep that status and extend their four-game win streak.

In their way are the Panthers, who should come out aggressive, looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Despite being 3-4, the Panthers lead the NFC South in a battle of rebuilding teams, with up-and-down performances.

Carolina is ninth in yards per game (363.7), while the Broncos defense has allowed the eighth-most yards per game (355.3), creating an interesting matchup. Another intriguing element of the game goes back to the trade deadline. The Broncos have been tied heavily to running back Jonathan Taylor, who is a top trade candidate.

Buccaneers vs. Bears

Sunday, Nov. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Stream: fubo, try for free)

Both teams are coming off wins, but in very different fashions. The Bucs defeated the Falcons 16-0 without completing a single pass. The run game thrived in the rainy game, with Bucky Irving finishing with 170 yards and Kenneth Gainwell rushing for 140 yards.

The Bears won their last three, including a big win in primetime last week against the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks. Chicago is second in the NFC North in a tight race with the Vikings, who are 6-1.

A battle between Bucs QB Baker Mayfield and Bears QB Caleb Williams has big potential, and with both teams in tight divisional races and sitting in second place in their respective divisions, both teams have playoff aspirations. Chicago is the better team, more likely to go further in the postseason, but with Tampa settling back in with Mayfield's return, they could improve down the stretch.

Another player to watch during the game is defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who will be playing his second game with the Bears after a blockbuster trade with the Titans.