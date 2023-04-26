Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.57 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Tarik Cohen

Summary:

Deuce Vaughn is a tiny, low-weight rusher with high-end lateral quicks/cuts. His overall explosiveness doesn't match his side-to-side talent. He has loads of experience and production. He's utilized in the pass game often, even downfield. He has a touch of second-level juice, but long speed is average. Deceptive power through contact due to his super-low center of gravity and thick lower half, but won't run through many tackles in the NFL. He's super patient, which is a double-edged sword; it sometimes leads to him hiding behind his blockers, and other times it leads to lesser gains. He's pretty scary in space and absolutely hides among the trees. He can be a valuable scat back at the next level.

Strengths:

Awesome lateral quicks/cutting ability

Vision is a plus, even between the tackles

Plenty of pass-game experience

Contact balance is above-average

Weaknesses: