Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 80.30 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Geno Smith
Summary:
Hendon Hooker is an older QB prospect who rose to the occasion at Tennessee after transferring there. He has good arm talent overall. He operatedly efficiently in a vertical-based passing offense and throws with great downfield touch. He has a spindly frame but is a quality athlete, although he won't elude many NFL defenders. Still, he has deceptive speed. He gets through his reads quickly and is developed moving inside the pocket.
Strengths:
- Pushes the ball vertically with ease
- Gets through progressions like a veteran
- Athletic twitch to his game
- Deceptively fast when he's in the open field
- Loads of experience
Weaknesses:
- Older prospect
- Coming off torn ACL late in the season
- Operated in a wide-open offense in 2022 with loads of talent
- Accuracy is good, not surgical
- Athleticism isn't a liability, yet not a major weapon as a runner