Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.30 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Geno Smith

Summary:

Hendon Hooker is an older QB prospect who rose to the occasion at Tennessee after transferring there. He has good arm talent overall. He operatedly efficiently in a vertical-based passing offense and throws with great downfield touch. He has a spindly frame but is a quality athlete, although he won't elude many NFL defenders. Still, he has deceptive speed. He gets through his reads quickly and is developed moving inside the pocket.

Strengths:

Pushes the ball vertically with ease

Gets through progressions like a veteran

Athletic twitch to his game

Deceptively fast when he's in the open field

Loads of experience

Weaknesses: