Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.30 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Geno Smith

Summary:

Hendon Hooker is an older QB prospect who rose to the occasion at Tennessee after transferring there. He has good arm talent overall. He operatedly efficiently in a vertical-based passing offense and throws with great downfield touch. He has a spindly frame but is a quality athlete, although he won't elude many NFL defenders. Still, he has deceptive speed. He gets through his reads quickly and is developed moving inside the pocket.

Strengths:

  • Pushes the ball vertically with ease
  • Gets through progressions like a veteran
  • Athletic twitch to his game
  • Deceptively fast when he's in the open field
  • Loads of experience

Weaknesses:

  • Older prospect
  • Coming off torn ACL late in the season
  • Operated in a wide-open offense in 2022 with loads of talent
  • Accuracy is good, not surgical
  • Athleticism isn't a liability, yet not a major weapon as a runner