Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 57.43 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Kellen Diesch

Summary:

Jake Witt is a former basketball player with good lateral mobility and the athleticism necessary to handle pulling assignments. He shows inconsistent pad level and a lack of lower body mass to handle bull rushes. Witt has great length and speed to recover or run rushers wide on the arc.

Strengths:

  • Good lateral mobility
  • Good athleticism to handle pulling assignments
  • Great length
  • Good speed to run rushers wide on the arc
  • Good recovery skills

Weaknesses:

  • Inconsistent pad level leads to getting pushed off his spot
  • Needs more mass and strength in his lower body to absorb bull rushes
  • Feet get too wide in pass protection