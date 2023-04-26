Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 57.43 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Kellen Diesch
Summary:
Jake Witt is a former basketball player with good lateral mobility and the athleticism necessary to handle pulling assignments. He shows inconsistent pad level and a lack of lower body mass to handle bull rushes. Witt has great length and speed to recover or run rushers wide on the arc.
Strengths:
- Good lateral mobility
- Good athleticism to handle pulling assignments
- Great length
- Good speed to run rushers wide on the arc
- Good recovery skills
Weaknesses:
- Inconsistent pad level leads to getting pushed off his spot
- Needs more mass and strength in his lower body to absorb bull rushes
- Feet get too wide in pass protection