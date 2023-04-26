Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 57.43 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Kellen Diesch

Summary:

Jake Witt is a former basketball player with good lateral mobility and the athleticism necessary to handle pulling assignments. He shows inconsistent pad level and a lack of lower body mass to handle bull rushes. Witt has great length and speed to recover or run rushers wide on the arc.

Strengths:

Good lateral mobility

Good athleticism to handle pulling assignments

Great length

Good speed to run rushers wide on the arc

Good recovery skills

Weaknesses: