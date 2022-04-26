Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 90.67 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Jerry Jeudy

Strengths:

Sleek, fast, spindly wideout with a bouncy, flexible game. Changes gears in his route and has high-end downfield speed. Above-average separator because of his ultra-light feet. Was used in the jet sweep/screen game often, and was typically productive there. All that is a testament to his dynamic athletic traits. Showcased the ability to track the ball away from his frame. Won on the outside and in the slot. Nice releases off the line. Can be a WR1 eventually but should start as deep threat who gets some jet sweep action.

Weaknesses:

Occasionally body catches the football. Can get outphysicaled at times against press coverage. Tore his ACL in the national title game in January. Only one year of big-time production.

Accolades: