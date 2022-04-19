Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87.83 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Derek Carr

Strengths:

Pickett made huge strides during 2021 after being considered a Day 3 pick after his 2020 season. He consistently shows great touch on mid-range passes, and the ball comes out quickly, on time, and he maximizes the yards-after-catch possibility for his targets on short and intermediate routes. He's a good athlete who, when needed, can consistently win with his legs outside the pocket. He plays with confidence in the face of pressure while keeping his eyes downfield, and he'll stand in the pocket and deliver strike. While he doesn't have an elite arm, he showed throughout the season that he has the ability to fizz deep outs, and the ball had both velocity and accuracy.

Weaknesses:

His hand size -- the smallest among QBs since Michael Vick was drafted more than two decades ago -- will be an issue for some teams and not for others. Pickett doesn't have an elite arm but he can make every NFL throw. He can sometimes have tunnel vision and miss open targets downfield and instead opt for checkdowns or look to run. Sometimes his ball can lose steam on deep outs. He averaged more than 3.1 secs per dropback at Pitt and he'll lock onto a read even with other WRs coming open -- won't have that kind of time at the next level.

Accolades: