Player Blurb: Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame
NFL Draft analysis for Josh Adams, RB, Notre Dame
Draft Prospect Outlook:
Powerful, one-cut back who runs highly but through many tackles. Good, not great downfield speed. Impressive vision between the tackles. Game reminiscent of Tevin Coleman.
College Recap:
A legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate for a couple weeks in October, Josh Adams limped to the finish line during his junior year before declaring for the NFL Draft soon after his 44-yard finale against LSU. That performance left Adams seven yards short of the single-season rushing record at Notre Dame, a mark he looked sure to crush when the school hyped him with its 33 Trucking campaign in October. Following a 202-yard rushing output against N.C. State on Oct. 28, Adams was averaging 146 yards per game. He averaged just 52.2 rushing yards per game during Notre Dame final five contests and didn’t score a touchdown, although the Irish staff insisted injuries didn’t play a part.
To his credit, Adams has played through pain before, going back to the full recovery from a torn ACL during his junior year in high school. Adams has played through knee and ankle pain since, usually able to endure it. On top of his general toughness, Adams is a capable pass blocker but doesn’t offer a ton as a receiving option just yet. At nearly 6-foot-2, he’s not built like most running backs either. Scheme and franchise fit will be paramount in his draft position. - Pete Sampson, IrishIllustrated.com
