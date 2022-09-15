|
|
|SEA
|SF
Seahawks-49ers Preview
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The offseason story for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers focused on the change at quarterback.
One week into the season, the transition seems to be going a little bit smoother in Seattle than in San Francisco.
Geno Smith fared well in his first game since the Seahawks traded franchise icon Russell Wilson, besting him in an emotional season-opening win.
Trey Lance didn't fare nearly as well in a surprising opening loss for San Francisco at Chicago, adding a little bit of urgency to this Week 2 meeting between the 49ers (0-1) and Seahawks (1-0).
Lance completed 13 of 28 passes for 164 yards and an interception. He added 54 yards rushing on 13 carries.
''I missed a few early,'' Lance said of his performance in the 19-10 loss to Chicago. ''We made too many mistakes early. I missed too many early. I'm going to turn the page on that.''
Smith almost didn't miss early in Seattle's 17-16 win over Wilson and the Broncos. He was 17 of 18 for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the first half to stake the Seahawks to a lead they didn't relinquish.
The second half didn't go quite as well, as Smith finished 23 of 28 for 195 yards, but it was enough for the win.
''He played great,'' coach Pete Carroll said. ''He did exactly like we would hope he would do. We hoped he was going to make every pass and he almost did. He was rolling, a little shaky getting started in the second half, but it wasn't him. It was just stuff that occurred, and we weren't just quite as productive.''
NEW LOOK
The Niners probably won't miss seeing Wilson in a Seahawks uniform. He started 21 games against San Francisco since joining the league in 2012, winning 17 of them, including one in the 2013 NFC title game. That's tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas for the most wins by any quarterback against San Francisco.
''It will be a different game plan,'' defensive lineman Arik Armstead said. ''Russ has his ways to put pressure on the defense. Geno is a great player, too. It will just be a little bit different of a challenge.''
RUNNING GAME
For the second straight season, the Niners lost their starting running back to a knee injury in the season opener. Elijah Mitchell, who took over the job after Raheem Mostert in 2021, will be out two months after hurting his knee last week.
That gives Jeff Wilson Jr. a chance to be the lead back. Wilson has started nine games at running back over the past four years, averaging 81.2 yards rushing in those games and scoring eight TDs.
''It's time to show everybody what I can do,'' Wilson said. ''I want to show that I belong and I'm a top guy in this league.''
SAFETY PLAN
Seattle will begin another lengthy stretch without Jamal Adams on the field against the 49ers. Adams suffered a significant injury to his quadriceps tendon in the opener. It's a major blow to Seattle's defensive plans for this season. Adams was expected to be used all over the field, both as a deep safety and as a pass rusher.
Seattle will turn to the combo of Josh Jones and Ryan Neal to fill Adams' role. Jones started 13 games two seasons ago for Jacksonville, and Neal has been used in a variety of roles for Seattle in recent years.
''(Neal) can play in dime, and he can play in the back end. Josh has played safety, as we already know, but he can play the dime spot as well,'' Seattle defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said. ''The one thing is that these guys have been dual trained to play multiple positions, so there is versatility within the scheme.''
CLEAN IT UP
The 49ers were done in last week by penalties, committing 12 for 99 yards in the loss to Chicago. The penalties handed the Bears five first downs in the game, including drive-extending personal fouls on third down by linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair.
''I think a few of them were definitely avoidable,'' Shanahan said. ''I expect us to be a lot cleaner this week.''
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu made quite the first impression to his Seattle tenure getting named NFC defensive player of the week. Nwosu had seven tackles, one sack, one pass breakup and one forced fumble against the Broncos.
Seattle was hopeful to get that kind of production from its edge rushers by changing to a 3-4 defensive front. It may be a bit more difficult this week with Lance's ability to use his legs as a runner.
''I'm just trying to work to put more respect on my name. This is a step in the right direction, so I'm going to keep it up and keep trying my best to keep proving myself.''
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|11:10
|16:37
|1st Downs
|5
|11
|Rushing
|1
|5
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|84
|237
|Total Plays
|20
|29
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|20
|122
|Rush Attempts
|8
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|6.8
|Net Yards Passing
|64
|115
|Comp. - Att.
|8-12
|8-11
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|10.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-26
|1-26
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|15
|27
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-23
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|64
|PASS YDS
|115
|
|
|20
|RUSH YDS
|122
|
|
|84
|TOTAL YDS
|237
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|3
|12
|0
|8
|2
|
R. Penny 20 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Penny
|4
|9
|0
|6
|0
|
G. Smith 7 QB
0
FPTS
|G. Smith
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|5
|3
|53
|0
|27
|8
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
N. Fant 87 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Fant
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
2
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 DT
|A. Woods
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 FS
|Q. Diggs
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 LB
|U. Nwosu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 NT
|B. Mone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 40 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 LB
|C. Barton
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 77 DE
|Q. Jefferson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|2
|45.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|6/8
|85
|1
|0
|9
|
T. Lance 5 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Lance
|2/3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|3
|54
|0
|51
|8
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|7
|37
|0
|13
|4
|
T. Davis-Price 32 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Davis-Price
|5
|18
|0
|20
|1
|
T. Lance 5 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Lance
|3
|13
|0
|7
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
7
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|4
|3
|41
|0
|25
|7
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
10
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|1
|1
|38
|1
|38
|10
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|3
|2
|15
|0
|10
|8
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|4
|
D. Gray 86 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Gray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Hufanga 29 SAF
|T. Hufanga
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 LB
|D. Greenlaw
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 31 FS
|T. Gipson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Ebukam 56 DE
|S. Ebukam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Moseley 4 DB
|E. Moseley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
|A. Al-Shaair
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|0-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
7
FPTS
|R. Gould
|2/2
|33
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - SF 24(2:13 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to D.Samuel to SF 29 for 5 yards (J.Brooks; C.Barton). 0 YAC
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - SF 25(2:55 - 2nd) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 24 for -1 yards (A.Woods).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 20(3:37 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 25 for 5 yards (U.Nwosu).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SF 7(4:12 - 2nd) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 20 for 13 yards (Q.Diggs).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SEA 8(4:19 - 2nd) Direct snap to K.Walker. D.Dallas pass short right intended for D.Metcalf INTERCEPTED by C.Ward at SF -2. C.Ward pushed ob at SF 7 for 9 yards (D.Dallas).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 13(5:03 - 2nd) Direct snap to K.Walker. K.Walker right end to SF 8 for 5 yards (C.Ward; K.Givens).
|+27 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 40(5:47 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep middle to T.Lockett to SF 13 for 27 yards (T.Gipson). 0 YAC
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 42(6:08 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to W.Dissly to SF 40 for 2 yards (S.Ebukam). SEA-D.Lewis was injured during the play. 2 YAC
|Penalty
3 & 17 - SEA 32(6:21 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep middle intended for D.Metcalf INTERCEPTED by F.Warner at SF 39. F.Warner to 50 for 11 yards (T.Homer). PENALTY on SF-E.Moseley - Defensive Pass Interference - 26 yards - enforced at SEA 32 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - SEA 32(6:27 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett (T.Hufanga).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - SEA 37(7:03 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep left to D.Metcalf to SF 14 for 49 yards (C.Ward). PENALTY on SEA-A.Lucas - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 37 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 39(7:42 - 2nd) R.Penny left guard to SEA 37 for -2 yards (T.Hufanga).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 9 - SF 39(7:49 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to D.Gray (Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SF 39(7:55 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to B.Aiyuk.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SF 39(8:38 - 2nd) J.Wilson right guard to SEA 39 for no gain (J.Brooks).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 40(9:19 - 2nd) D.Samuel left end to SEA 39 for 1 yard (J.Brooks - Q.Jefferson).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SF 50(9:53 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to SEA 40 for 10 yards (U.Nwosu - C.Barton). 12 YAC
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SEA 40(10:02 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep middle intended for T.Lockett INTERCEPTED by T.Gipson (T.Hufanga) [J.Kinlaw] at SF 36. T.Gipson to 50 for 14 yards (W.Dissly).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 42(10:43 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to W.Dissly to SEA 40 for -2 yards (D.Greenlaw). 0 YAC
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(11:19 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 42 for 17 yards (D.Greenlaw). 2 YAC
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:19 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - SF 38(11:28 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass deep left to R.Dwelley for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - SF 46(12:08 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to R.McCloud to SEA 38 for 16 yards (T.Woolen). 2 YAC
|+12 YD
2 & 14 - SF 34(12:48 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk to SF 46 for 12 yards (M.Jackson). 12 YAC
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 38(13:30 - 2nd) T.Davis-Price right guard to SF 34 for -4 yards (A.Woods).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 22(13:35 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to D.Samuel. PENALTY on SEA-C.Bryant - Defensive Pass Interference - 16 yards - enforced at SF 22 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - SEA 40(13:46 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 42 yards to SF 18 - Center-C.Tinker. R.McCloud to SF 22 for 4 yards (D.Johnson).
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - SEA 38(14:31 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to K.Walker to SEA 40 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - SEA 39(15:00 - 2nd) G.Smith left guard to SEA 38 for -1 yards (K.Givens).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(0:32 - 1st) K.Walker left guard to SEA 39 for -1 yards (K.Givens - C.Ward).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 31(0:58 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at SEA 40 for 9 yards (T.Hufanga) [N.Bosa]. 4 YAC
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(1:26 - 1st) R.Penny up the middle to SEA 31 for 6 yards (N.Bosa - C.Ward).
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - SF 15(1:30 - 1st) R.Gould 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - SF 19(2:12 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SEA 15 for 4 yards (C.Bryant) [U.Nwosu]. 0 YAC
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SF 21(2:33 - 1st) T.Lance right guard to SEA 19 for 2 yards (B.Mone - C.Barton). SF-T.Lance was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 23(3:20 - 1st) T.Davis-Price right end to SEA 21 for 2 yards (M.Jackson).
|+51 YD
2 & 8 - SF 26(4:09 - 1st) D.Samuel right end to SEA 23 for 51 yards (T.Woolen).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 24(4:50 - 1st) D.Samuel left guard to SF 26 for 2 yards (C.Bryant).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - SF 19(5:14 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 24 for 5 yards (A.Woods - C.Barton). PENALTY on SEA-D.Taylor - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at SF 19 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SF 11(5:53 - 1st) J.Wilson left end to SF 19 for 8 yards (A.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - SEA 41(6:01 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 48 yards to SF 11 - Center-C.Tinker - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SEA 41(6:04 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf (E.Moseley).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 36(6:45 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf to SEA 41 for 5 yards (A.Al-Shaair; C.Ward). 0 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 36(7:26 - 1st) R.Penny left tackle to SEA 36 for no gain (T.Hufanga; C.Omenihu).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 28(8:01 - 1st) K.Walker right guard to SEA 36 for 8 yards (T.Hufanga).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 23(8:37 - 1st) R.Penny right guard to SEA 28 for 5 yards (T.Hufanga).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 19(9:09 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to N.Fant to SEA 23 for 4 yards (E.Moseley). 1 YAC
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 61 yards from SF 35 to SEA 4. D.Dallas to SEA 19 for 15 yards (J.Mason; D.Lenoir).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - SF 2(9:20 - 1st) R.Gould 20 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - SF 7(9:58 - 1st) T.Lance pass short left to J.Wilson to SEA 2 for 5 yards (C.Barton). 2 YAC
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - SF 11(10:33 - 1st) T.Lance up the middle to SEA 7 for 4 yards (J.Brooks - C.Barton).
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - SF 7(11:13 - 1st) T.Davis-Price right tackle to SEA 11 for -4 yards (D.Johnson).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SF 27(11:59 - 1st) T.Davis-Price left tackle to SEA 7 for 20 yards (J.Jones).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - SF 34(12:36 - 1st) T.Lance up the middle to SEA 27 for 7 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SF 34(12:40 - 1st) T.Lance pass incomplete short left to D.Samuel [U.Nwosu].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 38(13:13 - 1st) T.Davis-Price right tackle to SEA 34 for 4 yards (B.Mone - Q.Diggs).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - SF 37(13:49 - 1st) T.Lance pass short right to B.Aiyuk ran ob at SEA 38 for 25 yards (M.Jackson). 21 YAC
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - SF 31(14:27 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to SF 37 for 6 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Wilson right guard to SF 31 for 6 yards (M.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
ATL
LAR
3
14
2nd 0:28 FOX
-
SEA
SF
0
13
2nd 2:13 FOX
-
ARI
LV
0
10
2nd 7:51 CBS
-
CIN
DAL
3
14
2nd 8:56 CBS
-
HOU
DEN
3
3
2nd 13:31 CBS
-
CHI
GB
0
042 O/U
-10.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
TEN
BUF
0
047.5 O/U
-10
Mon 7:15pm ESPN
-
MIN
PHI
0
050.5 O/U
-2.5
Mon 8:30pm ABC
-
LAC
KC
24
27
Final AMZN
-
CAR
NYG
16
19
Final FOX
-
IND
JAC
0
24
Final CBS
-
MIA
BAL
42
38
Final CBS
-
NE
PIT
17
14
Final CBS
-
NYJ
CLE
31
30
Final CBS
-
TB
NO
20
10
Final FOX
-
WAS
DET
27
36
Final FOX