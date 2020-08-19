+7 YD 1 & 10 - CHI 5 (2:46 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to J.Graham ran ob at CHI 12 for 7 yards (T.Rapp).

+19 YD 2 & 3 - CHI 12 (2:41 - 4th) N.Foles pass deep middle to D.Mooney to CHI 31 for 19 yards (T.Hill) [M.Brockers].

No Gain 1 & 10 - CHI 31 (2:18 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete deep right [T.Lewis].

+6 YD 2 & 10 - CHI 31 (2:11 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 37 for 6 yards (M.Kiser).

+5 YD 3 & 4 - CHI 37 (2:00 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to A.Miller ran ob at CHI 42 for 5 yards (T.Hill).

No Gain 1 & 10 - CHI 42 (1:56 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney (J.Johnson III).

No Gain 2 & 10 - CHI 42 (1:49 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to J.Graham pushed ob at CHI 42 for no gain (J.Johnson III).

Sack 3 & 10 - CHI 42 (1:42 - 4th) N.Foles sacked at CHI 34 for -8 yards (L.Floyd).