Drive Chart
CHI
LAR

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
A. Robinson 12 WR
70 ReYds, 4 RECs
7
FPTS
J. Goff 16 QB
219 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, RuYd
20
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 3:57
J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
52
yds
2:38
pos
0
6
Point After TD 3:57
S.Sloman extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 14:13
C.Santos 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
8
plays
58
yds
4:44
pos
3
7
Field Goal 4:55
S.Sloman 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
6
plays
58
yds
3:10
pos
3
10
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 8:06
M.Brown up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
55
yds
2:21
pos
3
16
Point After TD 8:06
S.Sloman extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 1:34
J.Goff pass short left to G.Everett for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
80
yds
3:33
pos
3
23
Point After TD 1:34
S.Sloman extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
4th Quarter
Touchdown 7:30
R.Woods left end to LAR 14 for -4 yards (R.Quinn). FUMBLES (R.Quinn) touched at LAR 14 RECOVERED by CHI-E.Jackson at LAR 8. E.Jackson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on LAR-J.Mundt Offensive Holding declined.
3
plays
2
yds
1:36
pos
9
24
Point After TD 7:30
C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Team Stats
Time of Pos 27:25 32:35
1st Downs 14 24
Rushing 4 9
Passing 9 12
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 4-14 4-13
4th Down Conv 1-4 0-0
Total Net Yards 279 372
Total Plays 61 68
Avg Gain 4.6 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 49 165
Rush Attempts 17 33
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 5.0
Net Yards Passing 230 207
Comp. - Att. 28-40 23-33
Yards Per Pass 5.2 5.9
Penalties - Yards 6-46 4-46
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-47.6 5-44.2
Return Yards 94 57
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-14
Kickoffs - Returns 4-94 2-41
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-2
Red Zone Eff. 0-2 -0% 3-4 -75%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-1 -0% 2-2 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bears 5-1 030710
Rams 4-2 7314024
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
 230 PASS YDS 207
49 RUSH YDS 165
279 TOTAL YDS 372
Bears
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
N. Foles 9 QB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 261 0 2 114.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 878 6 4 80.4
N. Foles 28/40 261 0 2 6
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Montgomery 32 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 305 1
D. Montgomery 14 48 0 11 6
C. Patterson 84 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 70 0
C. Patterson 3 1 0 2 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Robinson 12 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 70 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 40 474 2
A. Robinson 4 4 70 0 42 7
C. Kmet 85 TE
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 45 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 32 1
C. Kmet 2 2 45 0 38 4
D. Mooney 11 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 40 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 196 1
D. Mooney 7 3 40 0 19 4
J. Graham 80 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 31 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 22 203 4
J. Graham 6 5 31 0 14 3
D. Montgomery 32 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 21 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 20 163 1
D. Montgomery 5 5 21 0 7 6
A. Miller 17 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 20 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 16 169 2
A. Miller 5 3 20 0 8 2
D. Harris 86 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 30 0
D. Harris 3 2 15 0 9 1
C. Patterson 84 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 11 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 8 66 0
C. Patterson 4 3 11 0 7 1
J. Wims 83 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 18 1
J. Wims 2 1 8 0 8 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
E. Jackson 39 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-8 0 0.0
E. Jackson 8-1 0.0 0 0
R. Smith 58 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
37-15 0 0.0
R. Smith 7-1 0.0 0 0
B. Skrine 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
22-4 0 0.0
B. Skrine 5-2 0.0 0 0
K. Fuller 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
23-2 1 0.0
K. Fuller 4-1 0.0 0 0
B. Mingo 50 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 1.5
B. Mingo 4-1 0.0 0 0
K. Mack 52 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-10 0 4.5
K. Mack 4-0 1.0 0 1
M. Edwards 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Edwards 3-0 0.0 0 0
J. Vaughters 93 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.5
J. Vaughters 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
26-10 0 0.0
D. Trevathan 2-3 0.0 0 0
J. Johnson 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-5 0 0.0
J. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Iyiegbuniwe 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Iyiegbuniwe 1-1 0.0 0 0
R. Quinn 94 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
R. Quinn 1-1 0.0 0 1
D. Bush 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Bush 1-0 0.0 0 0
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
R. Robertson-Harris 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Gipson 38 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
25-9 2 0.0
T. Gipson 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Hicks 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-7 0 3.5
A. Hicks 1-2 0.0 0 0
B. Nichols 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 1.0
B. Nichols 0-3 0.0 0 0
J. Holtz 81 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Holtz 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Jenkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Jenkins 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Santos 2 K
4
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
10/12 12/12
C. Santos 1/1 42 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. O'Donnell 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 47.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 0 13
P. O'Donnell 5 47.6 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Patterson 84 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 23.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 47 0
C. Patterson 4 23.5 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Rams
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Goff 16 QB
20
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 219 2 0 145.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 1570 10 4 101.4
J. Goff 23/33 219 2 0 20
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Henderson 27 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 348 3
D. Henderson 15 64 0 11 7
M. Brown 34 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 217 2
M. Brown 10 57 1 13 11
R. Woods 17 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 76 1
R. Woods 4 23 0 25 2
C. Kupp 10 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
C. Kupp 1 16 0 16 5
J. Goff 16 QB
20
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 39 2
J. Goff 4 1 0 6 20
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Reynolds 11 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 52 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 226 1
J. Reynolds 8 4 52 1 21 11
J. Mundt 82 TE
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 47 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
J. Mundt 3 3 47 0 34 4
C. Kupp 10 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 43 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 31 374 2
C. Kupp 6 6 43 0 13 5
G. Everett 81 TE
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 28 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 168 0
G. Everett 5 4 28 1 16 8
R. Woods 17 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 22 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 27 329 3
R. Woods 5 3 22 0 13 2
V. Jefferson 12 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 84 0
V. Jefferson 1 1 14 0 14 1
D. Henderson 27 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 96 1
D. Henderson 2 2 13 0 11 7
M. Brown 34 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 12 62 0
M. Brown 1 0 0 0 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Ramsey 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-2 0 0.0
J. Ramsey 4-0 0.0 1 0
T. Hill 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
26-8 1 0.0
T. Hill 4-3 0.0 0 0
L. Floyd 54 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-8 0 2.0
L. Floyd 4-2 2.0 0 0
K. Young 41 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-12 0 0.0
K. Young 3-0 0.0 0 0
J. Johnson 43 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
28-18 1 0.0
J. Johnson 3-2 0.0 0 0
M. Brockers 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-10 0 2.0
M. Brockers 3-4 0.0 0 0
M. Kiser 59 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
28-17 0 0.0
M. Kiser 3-5 0.0 0 0
T. Reeder 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-5 0 3.0
T. Reeder 2-0 0.0 0 0
T. Burgess 26 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Burgess 2-1 0.0 0 0
T. Rapp 24 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-6 0 0.0
T. Rapp 2-5 0.0 1 0
J. Hollins 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
J. Hollins 2-3 1.0 0 0
T. Lewis 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0 0
N. Scott 33 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Scott 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Donald 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-8 0 7.5
A. Donald 1-2 0.5 0 0
D. Williams 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-0 0.0 0 0
G. Gaines 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
G. Gaines 0-2 0.5 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Sloman 1 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/9 15/18
S. Sloman 1/2 22 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Hekker 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.2 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 11
J. Hekker 5 44.2 5 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Calais 43 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 41 0
R. Calais 2 20.5 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 7.0 35 0
N. Webster 2 7.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHI 30 3:30 6 17 Punt
7:55 CHI 7 1:20 3 5 Punt
3:57 CHI 18 4:44 8 58 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:05 CHI 10 1:00 3 5 Punt
4:55 CHI 19 3:47 6 27 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 CHI 1 1:22 3 4 Punt
8:06 CHI 20 2:59 6 71 INT
1:34 CHI 25 1:27 4 7 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 CHI 38 3:39 8 50 Downs
5:08 CHI 6 1:55 6 18 INT
2:43 CHI 5 1:42 9 29 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:30 LAR 10 3:35 8 48 Punt
6:35 LAR 48 2:38 7 52 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 LAR 25 5:08 9 35 Punt
8:05 LAR 38 3:10 6 58 FG
1:08 LAR 10 1:08 6 25 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAR 18 3:11 4 24 Punt
10:27 LAR 45 2:21 7 55 TD
5:07 LAR 20 3:33 8 80 TD
0:07 CHI 32 2:22 4 2 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:06 LAR 12 1:36 3 2 Fumble
7:30 LAR 25 2:22 3 6 Punt
3:13 CHI 39 0:27 3 -2 Punt
1:04 CHI 34 1:04 2 -1 Game

CHI Bears  - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) S.Sloman kicks 63 yards from LAR 35 to CHI 2. C.Patterson ran ob at CHI 30 for 28 yards (T.Reeder).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 30
(14:53 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle pushed ob at CHI 33 for 3 yards (J.Ramsey).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 33
(14:08 - 1st) C.Patterson up the middle to CHI 34 for 1 yard (L.Floyd; M.Brockers).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 34
(13:28 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to A.Miller ran ob at CHI 42 for 8 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 42
(13:00 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to A.Robinson ran ob at 50 for 8 yards (D.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - CHI 50
(12:37 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to LAR 48 for 2 yards (M.Fox). PENALTY on CHI-G.Ifedi Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 12 - CHI 40
(12:15 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to C.Patterson.
+7 YD
3 & 12 - CHI 40
(12:11 - 1st) N.Foles pass short middle to C.Patterson to CHI 47 for 7 yards (K.Young).
Punt
4 & 5 - CHI 47
(11:37 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 43 yards to LAR 10 Center-P.Scales fair catch by N.Webster.

LAR Rams  - Punt (8 plays, 48 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 10
(11:30 - 1st) D.Henderson left end to LAR 21 for 11 yards (R.Smith).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 21
(10:50 - 1st) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 26 for 5 yards (D.Trevathan; B.Mingo).
+13 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 26
(10:22 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods ran ob at LAR 39 for 13 yards (K.Fuller).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 39
(9:49 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at 50 for 11 yards (K.Fuller; E.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 50
(9:27 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to R.Woods [B.Nichols].
Penalty
2 & 10 - LAR 40
(9:23 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to G.Everett. PENALTY on CHI-Ta.Gipson Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 45
(9:18 - 1st) J.Goff scrambles left end to CHI 39 for 6 yards (J.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 4 - LAR 39
(8:42 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
-3 YD
3 & 4 - LAR 39
(8:36 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to CHI 42 for -3 yards (M.Edwards A.Hicks).
Punt
4 & 7 - LAR 42
(8:03 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 35 yards to CHI 7 Center-J.McQuaide out of bounds.

CHI Bears  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 7
(7:55 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 10 for 3 yards (G.Gaines; T.Hill).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CHI 10
(7:26 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to D.Harris.
+2 YD
3 & 7 - CHI 10
(7:23 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to C.Patterson to CHI 12 for 2 yards (T.Burgess).
Punt
4 & 5 - CHI 12
(6:47 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 55 yards to LAR 33 Center-P.Scales. N.Webster to LAR 48 for 15 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe; J.Holtz).

LAR Rams  - Touchdown (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 48
(6:35 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds (J.Johnson).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 48
(6:27 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep right to G.Everett ran ob at CHI 36 for 16 yards. Penalty on CHI-A.Hicks Illegal Use of Hands declined.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 36
(5:55 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to V.Jefferson ran ob at CHI 22 for 14 yards (J.Johnson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 22
(5:49 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to J.Mundt to CHI 15 for 7 yards (E.Jackson).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 15
(5:02 - 1st) D.Henderson left end to CHI 10 for 5 yards (J.Vaughters).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 10
(4:38 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Mundt ran ob at CHI 4 for 6 yards (B.Skrine).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 4
(4:01 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:57 - 1st) S.Sloman extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.

CHI Bears  - Field Goal (8 plays, 58 yards, 4:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:57 - 1st) S.Sloman kicks 69 yards from LAR 35 to CHI -4. C.Patterson pushed ob at CHI 18 for 22 yards (T.Reeder).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 18
(3:51 - 1st) N.Foles pass deep left to C.Kmet to LAR 44 for 38 yards (J.Hollins; T.Rapp).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 44
(3:02 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to C.Kmet to LAR 37 for 7 yards (J.Hollins).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - CHI 37
(2:25 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to LAR 36 for 1 yard (A.Donald; M.Brockers).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - CHI 36
(1:48 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to LAR 32 for 4 yards (J.Hollins; M.Kiser).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 32
(1:09 - 1st) N.Foles pass short middle to C.Patterson ran ob at LAR 30 for 2 yards (J.Johnson III).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 30
(0:31 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to LAR 27 for 3 yards (M.Brockers; L.Floyd).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 27
(15:00 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short middle to D.Mooney to LAR 24 for 3 yards (T.Burgess) [L.Floyd].
Field Goal
4 & 2 - CHI 24
(14:18 - 2nd) C.Santos 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.

LAR Rams  - Punt (9 plays, 35 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:13 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 63 yards from CHI 35 to LAR 2. R.Calais to LAR 25 for 23 yards (D.Bush K.Vildor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 25
(14:05 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on LAR-J.Goff Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced at LAR 25.
+9 YD
2 & 20 - LAR 15
(14:00 - 2nd) M.Brown right tackle to LAR 24 for 9 yards (E.Jackson).
+18 YD
3 & 11 - LAR 24
(13:20 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep right to J.Reynolds to LAR 42 for 18 yards (K.Fuller) [R.Robertson-Harris].
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 42
(12:34 - 2nd) M.Brown right guard to CHI 49 for 9 yards (B.Skrine).
No Gain
2 & 1 - LAR 49
(11:48 - 2nd) M.Brown left end to CHI 49 for no gain (K.Mack).
+9 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 49
(11:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds pushed ob at CHI 40 for 9 yards (K.Fuller).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 40
(10:28 - 2nd) R.Woods up the middle to CHI 43 for -3 yards (M.Edwards).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - LAR 43
(10:04 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to CHI 40 for 3 yards (Ta.Gipson).
No Gain
3 & 10 - LAR 40
(9:22 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to R.Woods.
Punt
4 & 10 - LAR 40
(9:16 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 30 yards to CHI 10 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-T.Burgess.

CHI Bears  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 10
(9:05 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 11 for 1 yard (M.Brockers).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CHI 11
(8:44 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete deep left to D.Mooney.
+8 YD
3 & 9 - CHI 11
(8:37 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short right to J.Wims pushed ob at CHI 20 for 9 yards (J.Ramsey). Los Angeles Rams challenged the first down ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) N.Foles pass short right to J.Wims pushed ob at CHI 19 for 8 yards (J.Ramsey).
Penalty
4 & 1 - CHI 19
(8:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-R.Coward False Start 4 yards enforced at CHI 19 - No Play.
Punt
4 & 5 - CHI 15
(8:18 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 47 yards to LAR 38 Center-P.Scales downed by CHI-J.Iyiegbuniwe.

LAR Rams  - Field Goal (6 plays, 58 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 38
(8:05 - 2nd) C.Kupp left end pushed ob at CHI 46 for 16 yards (E.Jackson).
+34 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 46
(7:49 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Mundt to CHI 12 for 34 yards (K.Fuller).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 12
(7:07 - 2nd) D.Henderson left end to CHI 5 for 7 yards (M.Edwards).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 5
(6:25 - 2nd) D.Henderson right end to CHI 6 for -1 yards (B.Mingo).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - LAR 6
(5:40 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Henderson to CHI 4 for 2 yards (B.Skrine).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - LAR 4
(4:59 - 2nd) S.Sloman 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.

CHI Bears  - Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:55 - 2nd) S.Sloman kicks 67 yards from LAR 35 to CHI -2. C.Patterson pushed ob at CHI 19 for 21 yards (T.Burgess).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 19
(4:50 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short right to A.Robinson to CHI 33 for 14 yards (J.Johnson III).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 33
(4:08 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short left to J.Graham to CHI 39 for 6 yards (M.Kiser).
+18 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 39
(3:24 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at LAR 43 for 18 yards (T.Hill).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 43
(2:55 - 2nd) N.Foles sacked at LAR 47 for -4 yards (sack split by G.Gaines and A.Donald).
+4 YD
2 & 14 - CHI 47
(2:09 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to LAR 43 for 4 yards (M.Brockers).
Sack
3 & 10 - CHI 43
(2:00 - 2nd) N.Foles sacked at CHI 46 for -11 yards (L.Floyd).
Punt
4 & 21 - CHI 46
(1:15 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 44 yards to LAR 10 Center-P.Scales fair catch by C.Kupp.

LAR Rams  - End of Half (6 plays, 25 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 10
(1:08 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 16 for 6 yards (B.Skrine; D.Trevathan).
No Gain
2 & 4 - LAR 16
(0:50 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds (Ta.Gipson) [M.Edwards].
+13 YD
3 & 4 - LAR 16
(0:44 - 2nd) M.Brown up the middle to LAR 29 for 13 yards (E.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 29
(0:35 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to J.Reynolds.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 29
(0:30 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - LAR 29
(0:26 - 2nd) M.Brown up the middle to LAR 35 for 6 yards (R.Quinn; B.Skrine).

LAR Rams  - Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to LAR 0. R.Calais to LAR 18 for 18 yards (B.Mingo).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 18
(14:53 - 3rd) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 21 for 3 yards (B.Mingo).
Penalty
2 & 7 - LAR 43
(14:16 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to C.Kupp [A.Hicks]. PENALTY on CHI-J.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 22 yards enforced at LAR 21 - No Play. Penalty on CHI-A.Hicks Roughing the Passer declined.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 43
(14:09 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to LAR 38 for -5 yards (R.Robertson-Harris).
+13 YD
2 & 15 - LAR 38
(13:38 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to CHI 49 for 13 yards (D.Trevathan).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - LAR 49
(13:16 - 3rd) D.Henderson up the middle to CHI 45 for 4 yards (D.Trevathan). PENALTY on LAR-A.Whitworth Offensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CHI 49 - No Play.
Penalty
3 & 7 - LAR 46
(12:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-A.Hicks Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at LAR 46 - No Play.
Sack
3 & 2 - LAR 49
(12:39 - 3rd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 43 for -8 yards (K.Mack). FUMBLES (K.Mack) [K.Mack] recovered by LAR-A.Corbett at LAR 42.
Punt
4 & 11 - LAR 42
(11:57 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 57 yards to CHI 1 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-N.Webster.

CHI Bears  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 1
(11:49 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 2 for 1 yard (M.Kiser). Penalty on CHI-D.Harris Offensive Holding declined.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 2
(11:28 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 5 for 3 yards (M.Brockers).
No Gain
3 & 6 - CHI 5
(10:45 - 3rd) N.Foles pass incomplete deep left to D.Mooney.
Punt
4 & 6 - CHI 5
(10:39 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 49 yards to LAR 46 Center-P.Scales. N.Webster to LAR 45 for -1 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe).

LAR Rams  - Touchdown (7 plays, 55 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 45
(10:27 - 3rd) R.Woods left end pushed ob at 50 for 5 yards (E.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 5 - LAR 50
(9:46 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds [A.Hicks].
+21 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 50
(9:40 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds to CHI 29 for 21 yards (E.Jackson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 29
(9:18 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods ran ob at CHI 23 for 6 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 23
(8:59 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to CHI 13 for 10 yards (B.Skrine). CHI-E.Jackson was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 13
(8:39 - 3rd) M.Brown left guard to CHI 1 for 12 yards (R.Smith). PENALTY on CHI-A.Hicks Unsportsmanlike Conduct 0 yards enforced at CHI 1.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - LAR 1
(8:09 - 3rd) M.Brown up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:06 - 3rd) S.Sloman extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.

CHI Bears  - Interception (6 plays, 71 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:06 - 3rd) S.Sloman kicks 68 yards from LAR 35 to CHI -3. C.Patterson to CHI 20 for 23 yards (T.Burgess).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 20
(8:00 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short left to D.Harris to CHI 29 for 9 yards (T.Hill; T.Rapp).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - CHI 29
(7:29 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 34 for 5 yards (J.Hollins; M.Kiser).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 34
(7:02 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short middle to J.Graham to CHI 48 for 14 yards (J.Johnson III; T.Rapp).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 48
(6:35 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to LAR 41 for 11 yards (K.Young).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 15
(6:04 - 3rd) N.Foles pass incomplete deep right to A.Robinson. PENALTY on LAR-D.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 26 yards enforced at LAR 41 - No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 15
(5:58 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short right to D.Harris to LAR 9 for 6 yards (L.Floyd).
Int
2 & 4 - CHI 9
(5:14 - 3rd) N.Foles pass deep left intended for D.Mooney INTERCEPTED by T.Rapp (T.Hill) at LAR -8. Touchback.

LAR Rams  - Touchdown (8 plays, 80 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20
(5:07 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 23 for 3 yards (E.Jackson).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 23
(4:41 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Henderson to LAR 34 for 11 yards (D.Trevathan R.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 34
(4:14 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to G.Everett.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 34
(4:09 - 3rd) R.Woods right end to CHI 41 for 25 yards (J.Vaughters).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 41
(3:37 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to CHI 33 for 8 yards (B.Skrine).
+10 YD
2 & 2 - LAR 33
(3:02 - 3rd) D.Henderson up the middle to CHI 23 for 10 yards (E.Jackson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 23
(2:19 - 3rd) D.Henderson left end pushed ob at CHI 12 for 11 yards (R.Smith).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 12
(1:39 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to G.Everett for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:34 - 3rd) S.Sloman extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.

CHI Bears  - Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:34 - 3rd) S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25
(1:34 - 3rd) C.Patterson right end ran ob at CHI 27 for 2 yards (L.Floyd).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CHI 27
(1:12 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short right to D.Montgomery to CHI 27 for no gain (J.Johnson III; T.Rapp).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - CHI 27
(0:28 - 3rd) N.Foles pass incomplete short left to A.Miller. Chicago challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) N.Foles pass short left to A.Miller to CHI 34 for 7 yards (T.Hill).
-2 YD
4 & 1 - CHI 34
(0:10 - 3rd) C.Patterson left end to CHI 32 for -2 yards (T.Lewis).

LAR Rams  - Missed FG (4 plays, 2 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 32
(0:07 - 3rd) C.Akers left end to CHI 28 for 4 yards (R.Smith). PENALTY on LAR-G.Everett Offensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CHI 32 - No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - LAR 37
(15:00 - 4th) M.Brown up the middle to CHI 36 for 1 yard (A.Hicks; B.Nichols).
+9 YD
2 & 14 - LAR 36
(14:15 - 4th) M.Brown right tackle to CHI 27 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
-3 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 27
(13:29 - 4th) M.Brown up the middle to CHI 30 for -3 yards (K.Mack).
4 & 8 - LAR 38
(12:50 - 4th) S.Sloman 48 yard field goal is BLOCKED (R.Robertson-Harris) Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.

CHI Bears  - Downs (8 plays, 50 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
+42 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 38
(12:45 - 4th) N.Foles pass deep left to A.Robinson to LAR 20 for 42 yards (J.Ramsey).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 20
(12:12 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to D.Montgomery to LAR 17 for 3 yards (T.Rapp).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 17
(11:42 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to LAR 11 for 6 yards (T.Burgess; M.Kiser). LAR-T.Burgess was injured during the play.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 11
(11:19 - 4th) D.Montgomery up the middle to LAR 8 for 3 yards (M.Brockers; M.Kiser).
+4 YD
1 & 8 - CHI 8
(10:38 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to J.Graham to LAR 4 for 4 yards (K.Young).
No Gain
2 & 4 - CHI 4
(9:55 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to LAR 4 for no gain (A.Donald M.Kiser).
No Gain
3 & 4 - CHI 4
(9:16 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to A.Miller (D.Williams).
Sack
4 & 4 - CHI 4
(9:12 - 4th) N.Foles sacked at LAR 12 for -8 yards (J.Hollins).

LAR Rams  - Fumble (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 12
(9:06 - 4th) D.Henderson left end to LAR 17 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 17
(8:19 - 4th) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 18 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
-4 YD
3 & 4 - LAR 18
(7:35 - 4th) R.Woods left end to LAR 14 for -4 yards (R.Quinn). FUMBLES (R.Quinn) touched at LAR 14 RECOVERED by CHI-E.Jackson at LAR 8. E.Jackson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on LAR-J.Mundt Offensive Holding declined.

LAR Rams  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:30 - 4th) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
Kickoff
(7:30 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25
(7:30 - 4th) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (J.Jenkins; B.Nichols).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 28
(6:45 - 4th) D.Henderson right end to LAR 26 for -2 yards (B.Mingo).
+5 YD
3 & 9 - LAR 26
(6:02 - 4th) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 31 for 5 yards (K.Mack).
Punt
4 & 4 - LAR 31
(5:17 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 63 yards to CHI 6 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-N.Webster.

CHI Bears  - Interception (6 plays, 18 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 6
(5:08 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete deep right.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 6
(5:02 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete deep middle to A.Miller (J.Johnson III).
+7 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 6
(4:55 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to D.Montgomery to CHI 13 for 7 yards (T.Hill; T.Rapp).
+6 YD
4 & 3 - CHI 13
(4:11 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Robinson to CHI 19 for 6 yards (N.Scott). CHI-A.Robinson was injured during the play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 19
(3:43 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to D.Montgomery to CHI 24 for 5 yards (J.Ramsey).
Int
2 & 6 - CHI 24
(3:19 - 4th) N.Foles pass deep right intended for J.Graham INTERCEPTED by J.Ramsey at CHI 41. J.Ramsey ran ob at CHI 39 for 2 yards.

LAR Rams  - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 39
(3:13 - 4th) D.Henderson right end to CHI 40 for -1 yards (R.Smith).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - LAR 40
(3:09 - 4th) D.Henderson left tackle to CHI 38 for 2 yards (D.Trevathan; B.Nichols).
Sack
3 & 9 - LAR 38
(3:04 - 4th) J.Goff sacked at CHI 41 for -3 yards (A.Hicks).
Punt
4 & 12 - LAR 41
(2:58 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 36 yards to CHI 5 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-S.Ebukam.

CHI Bears  - Downs (9 plays, 29 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 5
(2:46 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to J.Graham ran ob at CHI 12 for 7 yards (T.Rapp).
+19 YD
2 & 3 - CHI 12
(2:41 - 4th) N.Foles pass deep middle to D.Mooney to CHI 31 for 19 yards (T.Hill) [M.Brockers].
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 31
(2:18 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete deep right [T.Lewis].
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 31
(2:11 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 37 for 6 yards (M.Kiser).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - CHI 37
(2:00 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to A.Miller ran ob at CHI 42 for 5 yards (T.Hill).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 42
(1:56 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney (J.Johnson III).
No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 42
(1:49 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to J.Graham pushed ob at CHI 42 for no gain (J.Johnson III).
Sack
3 & 10 - CHI 42
(1:42 - 4th) N.Foles sacked at CHI 34 for -8 yards (L.Floyd).
No Gain
4 & 18 - CHI 34
(1:10 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete deep left to J.Wims.

LAR Rams  - End of Game (2 plays, -1 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 34
(1:04 - 4th) J.Goff kneels to CHI 34 for no gain.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 34
(0:34 - 4th) J.Goff kneels to CHI 35 for -1 yards.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NFL Scores