Drive Chart
|
|
|CHI
|LAR
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
A. Robinson
12 WR
70 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
7
FPTS
|
J. Goff
16 QB
219 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, RuYd
|
20
FPTS
0
6
0
7
Field Goal 14:13
C.Santos 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
8
plays
58
yds
4:44
pos
3
7
Field Goal 4:55
S.Sloman 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
6
plays
58
yds
3:10
pos
3
10
3
17
3
23
3
24
Touchdown 7:30
R.Woods left end to LAR 14 for -4 yards (R.Quinn). FUMBLES (R.Quinn) touched at LAR 14 RECOVERED by CHI-E.Jackson at LAR 8. E.Jackson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on LAR-J.Mundt Offensive Holding declined.
3
plays
2
yds
1:36
pos
9
24
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:25
|32:35
|1st Downs
|14
|24
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|279
|372
|Total Plays
|61
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|49
|165
|Rush Attempts
|17
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|230
|207
|Comp. - Att.
|28-40
|23-33
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-46
|4-46
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.6
|5-44.2
|Return Yards
|94
|57
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-94
|2-41
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-2
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|230
|PASS YDS
|207
|
|
|49
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|
|279
|TOTAL YDS
|372
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Foles 9 QB
6
FPTS
|N. Foles
|28/40
|261
|0
|2
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|14
|48
|0
|11
|6
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|4
|4
|70
|0
|42
|7
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
4
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|2
|2
|45
|0
|38
|4
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|7
|3
|40
|0
|19
|4
|
J. Graham 80 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Graham
|6
|5
|31
|0
|14
|3
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|5
|5
|21
|0
|7
|6
|
A. Miller 17 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Miller
|5
|3
|20
|0
|8
|2
|
D. Harris 86 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Harris
|3
|2
|15
|0
|9
|1
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|4
|3
|11
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Wims 83 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Wims
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Skrine 24 CB
|B. Skrine
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mingo 50 OLB
|B. Mingo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
M. Edwards 97 DE
|M. Edwards
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Vaughters 93 LB
|J. Vaughters
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Iyiegbuniwe 45 LB
|J. Iyiegbuniwe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 LB
|R. Quinn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Bush 26 DB
|D. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 98 NT
|B. Nichols
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holtz 81 TE
|J. Holtz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 90 DT
|J. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
4
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|42
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|5
|47.6
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|4
|23.5
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Goff
|23/33
|219
|2
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|15
|64
|0
|11
|7
|
M. Brown 34 RB
11
FPTS
|M. Brown
|10
|57
|1
|13
|11
|
R. Woods 17 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Woods
|4
|23
|0
|25
|2
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|1
|16
|0
|16
|5
|
J. Goff 16 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Goff
|4
|1
|0
|6
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
11
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|8
|4
|52
|1
|21
|11
|
J. Mundt 82 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Mundt
|3
|3
|47
|0
|34
|4
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|6
|6
|43
|0
|13
|5
|
G. Everett 81 TE
8
FPTS
|G. Everett
|5
|4
|28
|1
|16
|8
|
R. Woods 17 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Woods
|5
|3
|22
|0
|13
|2
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
1
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|2
|2
|13
|0
|11
|7
|
M. Brown 34 RB
11
FPTS
|M. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Ramsey 20 CB
|J. Ramsey
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Floyd 54 OLB
|L. Floyd
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 41 OLB
|K. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DE
|M. Brockers
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Kiser 59 MLB
|M. Kiser
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 51 LB
|T. Reeder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Burgess 26 SAF
|T. Burgess
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SAF
|T. Rapp
|2-5
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 52 LB
|T. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 SAF
|N. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 DT
|G. Gaines
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Sloman 1 K
6
FPTS
|S. Sloman
|1/2
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|5
|44.2
|5
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Calais 43 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Calais
|2
|20.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|2
|7.0
|15
|0
CHI
Bears
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Sloman kicks 63 yards from LAR 35 to CHI 2. C.Patterson ran ob at CHI 30 for 28 yards (T.Reeder).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 30(14:53 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle pushed ob at CHI 33 for 3 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 33(14:08 - 1st) C.Patterson up the middle to CHI 34 for 1 yard (L.Floyd; M.Brockers).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHI 34(13:28 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to A.Miller ran ob at CHI 42 for 8 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 42(13:00 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to A.Robinson ran ob at 50 for 8 yards (D.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 50(12:37 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to LAR 48 for 2 yards (M.Fox). PENALTY on CHI-G.Ifedi Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CHI 40(12:15 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to C.Patterson.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - CHI 40(12:11 - 1st) N.Foles pass short middle to C.Patterson to CHI 47 for 7 yards (K.Young).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CHI 47(11:37 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 43 yards to LAR 10 Center-P.Scales fair catch by N.Webster.
LAR
Rams
- Punt (8 plays, 48 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 10(11:30 - 1st) D.Henderson left end to LAR 21 for 11 yards (R.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 21(10:50 - 1st) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 26 for 5 yards (D.Trevathan; B.Mingo).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 26(10:22 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods ran ob at LAR 39 for 13 yards (K.Fuller).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 39(9:49 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at 50 for 11 yards (K.Fuller; E.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 50(9:27 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to R.Woods [B.Nichols].
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAR 40(9:23 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to G.Everett. PENALTY on CHI-Ta.Gipson Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(9:18 - 1st) J.Goff scrambles left end to CHI 39 for 6 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LAR 39(8:42 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 39(8:36 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to CHI 42 for -3 yards (M.Edwards A.Hicks).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAR 42(8:03 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 35 yards to CHI 7 Center-J.McQuaide out of bounds.
CHI
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 7(7:55 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 10 for 3 yards (G.Gaines; T.Hill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CHI 10(7:26 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to D.Harris.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - CHI 10(7:23 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to C.Patterson to CHI 12 for 2 yards (T.Burgess).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CHI 12(6:47 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 55 yards to LAR 33 Center-P.Scales. N.Webster to LAR 48 for 15 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe; J.Holtz).
LAR
Rams
- Touchdown (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 48(6:35 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds (J.Johnson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 48(6:27 - 1st) J.Goff pass deep right to G.Everett ran ob at CHI 36 for 16 yards. Penalty on CHI-A.Hicks Illegal Use of Hands declined.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 36(5:55 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to V.Jefferson ran ob at CHI 22 for 14 yards (J.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 22(5:49 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to J.Mundt to CHI 15 for 7 yards (E.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAR 15(5:02 - 1st) D.Henderson left end to CHI 10 for 5 yards (J.Vaughters).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 10(4:38 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Mundt ran ob at CHI 4 for 6 yards (B.Skrine).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 4(4:01 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:57 - 1st) S.Sloman extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
CHI
Bears
- Field Goal (8 plays, 58 yards, 4:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:57 - 1st) S.Sloman kicks 69 yards from LAR 35 to CHI -4. C.Patterson pushed ob at CHI 18 for 22 yards (T.Reeder).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 18(3:51 - 1st) N.Foles pass deep left to C.Kmet to LAR 44 for 38 yards (J.Hollins; T.Rapp).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 44(3:02 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to C.Kmet to LAR 37 for 7 yards (J.Hollins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 37(2:25 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to LAR 36 for 1 yard (A.Donald; M.Brockers).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHI 36(1:48 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to LAR 32 for 4 yards (J.Hollins; M.Kiser).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 32(1:09 - 1st) N.Foles pass short middle to C.Patterson ran ob at LAR 30 for 2 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHI 30(0:31 - 1st) D.Montgomery up the middle to LAR 27 for 3 yards (M.Brockers; L.Floyd).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHI 27(15:00 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short middle to D.Mooney to LAR 24 for 3 yards (T.Burgess) [L.Floyd].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - CHI 24(14:18 - 2nd) C.Santos 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
LAR
Rams
- Punt (9 plays, 35 yards, 5:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 63 yards from CHI 35 to LAR 2. R.Calais to LAR 25 for 23 yards (D.Bush K.Vildor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(14:05 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on LAR-J.Goff Intentional Grounding 10 yards enforced at LAR 25.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - LAR 15(14:00 - 2nd) M.Brown right tackle to LAR 24 for 9 yards (E.Jackson).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - LAR 24(13:20 - 2nd) J.Goff pass deep right to J.Reynolds to LAR 42 for 18 yards (K.Fuller) [R.Robertson-Harris].
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 42(12:34 - 2nd) M.Brown right guard to CHI 49 for 9 yards (B.Skrine).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LAR 49(11:48 - 2nd) M.Brown left end to CHI 49 for no gain (K.Mack).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - LAR 49(11:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds pushed ob at CHI 40 for 9 yards (K.Fuller).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 40(10:28 - 2nd) R.Woods up the middle to CHI 43 for -3 yards (M.Edwards).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - LAR 43(10:04 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to CHI 40 for 3 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAR 40(9:22 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to R.Woods.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAR 40(9:16 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 30 yards to CHI 10 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-T.Burgess.
CHI
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 10(9:05 - 2nd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 11 for 1 yard (M.Brockers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CHI 11(8:44 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete deep left to D.Mooney.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - CHI 11(8:37 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short right to J.Wims pushed ob at CHI 20 for 9 yards (J.Ramsey). Los Angeles Rams challenged the first down ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) N.Foles pass short right to J.Wims pushed ob at CHI 19 for 8 yards (J.Ramsey).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CHI 19(8:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-R.Coward False Start 4 yards enforced at CHI 19 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - CHI 15(8:18 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 47 yards to LAR 38 Center-P.Scales downed by CHI-J.Iyiegbuniwe.
LAR
Rams
- Field Goal (6 plays, 58 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 38(8:05 - 2nd) C.Kupp left end pushed ob at CHI 46 for 16 yards (E.Jackson).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 46(7:49 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to J.Mundt to CHI 12 for 34 yards (K.Fuller).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 12(7:07 - 2nd) D.Henderson left end to CHI 5 for 7 yards (M.Edwards).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - LAR 5(6:25 - 2nd) D.Henderson right end to CHI 6 for -1 yards (B.Mingo).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 6(5:40 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Henderson to CHI 4 for 2 yards (B.Skrine).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - LAR 4(4:59 - 2nd) S.Sloman 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
CHI
Bears
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 2nd) S.Sloman kicks 67 yards from LAR 35 to CHI -2. C.Patterson pushed ob at CHI 19 for 21 yards (T.Burgess).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 19(4:50 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short right to A.Robinson to CHI 33 for 14 yards (J.Johnson III).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 33(4:08 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short left to J.Graham to CHI 39 for 6 yards (M.Kiser).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHI 39(3:24 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at LAR 43 for 18 yards (T.Hill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 43(2:55 - 2nd) N.Foles sacked at LAR 47 for -4 yards (sack split by G.Gaines and A.Donald).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - CHI 47(2:09 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to LAR 43 for 4 yards (M.Brockers).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - CHI 43(2:00 - 2nd) N.Foles sacked at CHI 46 for -11 yards (L.Floyd).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - CHI 46(1:15 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 44 yards to LAR 10 Center-P.Scales fair catch by C.Kupp.
LAR
Rams
- End of Half (6 plays, 25 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 10(1:08 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 16 for 6 yards (B.Skrine; D.Trevathan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LAR 16(0:50 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds (Ta.Gipson) [M.Edwards].
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 16(0:44 - 2nd) M.Brown up the middle to LAR 29 for 13 yards (E.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 29(0:35 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to J.Reynolds.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAR 29(0:30 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAR 29(0:26 - 2nd) M.Brown up the middle to LAR 35 for 6 yards (R.Quinn; B.Skrine).
LAR
Rams
- Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to LAR 0. R.Calais to LAR 18 for 18 yards (B.Mingo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 18(14:53 - 3rd) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 21 for 3 yards (B.Mingo).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - LAR 43(14:16 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to C.Kupp [A.Hicks]. PENALTY on CHI-J.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 22 yards enforced at LAR 21 - No Play. Penalty on CHI-A.Hicks Roughing the Passer declined.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 43(14:09 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to LAR 38 for -5 yards (R.Robertson-Harris).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAR 38(13:38 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to CHI 49 for 13 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 49(13:16 - 3rd) D.Henderson up the middle to CHI 45 for 4 yards (D.Trevathan). PENALTY on LAR-A.Whitworth Offensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CHI 49 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - LAR 46(12:54 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-A.Hicks Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at LAR 46 - No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - LAR 49(12:39 - 3rd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 43 for -8 yards (K.Mack). FUMBLES (K.Mack) [K.Mack] recovered by LAR-A.Corbett at LAR 42.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LAR 42(11:57 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 57 yards to CHI 1 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-N.Webster.
CHI
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 1(11:49 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 2 for 1 yard (M.Kiser). Penalty on CHI-D.Harris Offensive Holding declined.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHI 2(11:28 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 5 for 3 yards (M.Brockers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CHI 5(10:45 - 3rd) N.Foles pass incomplete deep left to D.Mooney.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CHI 5(10:39 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 49 yards to LAR 46 Center-P.Scales. N.Webster to LAR 45 for -1 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe).
LAR
Rams
- Touchdown (7 plays, 55 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(10:27 - 3rd) R.Woods left end pushed ob at 50 for 5 yards (E.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LAR 50(9:46 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds [A.Hicks].
|+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAR 50(9:40 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Reynolds to CHI 29 for 21 yards (E.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 29(9:18 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods ran ob at CHI 23 for 6 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 23(8:59 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to CHI 13 for 10 yards (B.Skrine). CHI-E.Jackson was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 13(8:39 - 3rd) M.Brown left guard to CHI 1 for 12 yards (R.Smith). PENALTY on CHI-A.Hicks Unsportsmanlike Conduct 0 yards enforced at CHI 1.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LAR 1(8:09 - 3rd) M.Brown up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:06 - 3rd) S.Sloman extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
CHI
Bears
- Interception (6 plays, 71 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 3rd) S.Sloman kicks 68 yards from LAR 35 to CHI -3. C.Patterson to CHI 20 for 23 yards (T.Burgess).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(8:00 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short left to D.Harris to CHI 29 for 9 yards (T.Hill; T.Rapp).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHI 29(7:29 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to CHI 34 for 5 yards (J.Hollins; M.Kiser).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 34(7:02 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short middle to J.Graham to CHI 48 for 14 yards (J.Johnson III; T.Rapp).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 48(6:35 - 3rd) D.Montgomery up the middle to LAR 41 for 11 yards (K.Young).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHI 15(6:04 - 3rd) N.Foles pass incomplete deep right to A.Robinson. PENALTY on LAR-D.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 26 yards enforced at LAR 41 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 15(5:58 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short right to D.Harris to LAR 9 for 6 yards (L.Floyd).
|Int
|
2 & 4 - CHI 9(5:14 - 3rd) N.Foles pass deep left intended for D.Mooney INTERCEPTED by T.Rapp (T.Hill) at LAR -8. Touchback.
LAR
Rams
- Touchdown (8 plays, 80 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 20(5:07 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 23 for 3 yards (E.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 23(4:41 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Henderson to LAR 34 for 11 yards (D.Trevathan R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 34(4:14 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to G.Everett.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 34(4:09 - 3rd) R.Woods right end to CHI 41 for 25 yards (J.Vaughters).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 41(3:37 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to C.Kupp to CHI 33 for 8 yards (B.Skrine).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAR 33(3:02 - 3rd) D.Henderson up the middle to CHI 23 for 10 yards (E.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 23(2:19 - 3rd) D.Henderson left end pushed ob at CHI 12 for 11 yards (R.Smith).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 12(1:39 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to G.Everett for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:34 - 3rd) S.Sloman extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
CHI
Bears
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 3rd) S.Sloman kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(1:34 - 3rd) C.Patterson right end ran ob at CHI 27 for 2 yards (L.Floyd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CHI 27(1:12 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short right to D.Montgomery to CHI 27 for no gain (J.Johnson III; T.Rapp).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - CHI 27(0:28 - 3rd) N.Foles pass incomplete short left to A.Miller. Chicago challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) N.Foles pass short left to A.Miller to CHI 34 for 7 yards (T.Hill).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CHI 34(0:10 - 3rd) C.Patterson left end to CHI 32 for -2 yards (T.Lewis).
LAR
Rams
- Missed FG (4 plays, 2 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 32(0:07 - 3rd) C.Akers left end to CHI 28 for 4 yards (R.Smith). PENALTY on LAR-G.Everett Offensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CHI 32 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - LAR 37(15:00 - 4th) M.Brown up the middle to CHI 36 for 1 yard (A.Hicks; B.Nichols).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - LAR 36(14:15 - 4th) M.Brown right tackle to CHI 27 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAR 27(13:29 - 4th) M.Brown up the middle to CHI 30 for -3 yards (K.Mack).
|
4 & 8 - LAR 38(12:50 - 4th) S.Sloman 48 yard field goal is BLOCKED (R.Robertson-Harris) Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
CHI
Bears
- Downs (8 plays, 50 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 38(12:45 - 4th) N.Foles pass deep left to A.Robinson to LAR 20 for 42 yards (J.Ramsey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(12:12 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to D.Montgomery to LAR 17 for 3 yards (T.Rapp).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 17(11:42 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to LAR 11 for 6 yards (T.Burgess; M.Kiser). LAR-T.Burgess was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHI 11(11:19 - 4th) D.Montgomery up the middle to LAR 8 for 3 yards (M.Brockers; M.Kiser).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - CHI 8(10:38 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to J.Graham to LAR 4 for 4 yards (K.Young).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CHI 4(9:55 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to LAR 4 for no gain (A.Donald M.Kiser).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CHI 4(9:16 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to A.Miller (D.Williams).
|Sack
|
4 & 4 - CHI 4(9:12 - 4th) N.Foles sacked at LAR 12 for -8 yards (J.Hollins).
LAR
Rams
- Fumble (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 12(9:06 - 4th) D.Henderson left end to LAR 17 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 17(8:19 - 4th) D.Henderson right tackle to LAR 18 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAR 18(7:35 - 4th) R.Woods left end to LAR 14 for -4 yards (R.Quinn). FUMBLES (R.Quinn) touched at LAR 14 RECOVERED by CHI-E.Jackson at LAR 8. E.Jackson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on LAR-J.Mundt Offensive Holding declined.
LAR
Rams
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:30 - 4th) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(7:30 - 4th) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 28 for 3 yards (J.Jenkins; B.Nichols).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 28(6:45 - 4th) D.Henderson right end to LAR 26 for -2 yards (B.Mingo).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAR 26(6:02 - 4th) D.Henderson up the middle to LAR 31 for 5 yards (K.Mack).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LAR 31(5:17 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 63 yards to CHI 6 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-N.Webster.
CHI
Bears
- Interception (6 plays, 18 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 6(5:08 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete deep right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHI 6(5:02 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete deep middle to A.Miller (J.Johnson III).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - CHI 6(4:55 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to D.Montgomery to CHI 13 for 7 yards (T.Hill; T.Rapp).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - CHI 13(4:11 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Robinson to CHI 19 for 6 yards (N.Scott). CHI-A.Robinson was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 19(3:43 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to D.Montgomery to CHI 24 for 5 yards (J.Ramsey).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - CHI 24(3:19 - 4th) N.Foles pass deep right intended for J.Graham INTERCEPTED by J.Ramsey at CHI 41. J.Ramsey ran ob at CHI 39 for 2 yards.
LAR
Rams
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 39(3:13 - 4th) D.Henderson right end to CHI 40 for -1 yards (R.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - LAR 40(3:09 - 4th) D.Henderson left tackle to CHI 38 for 2 yards (D.Trevathan; B.Nichols).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - LAR 38(3:04 - 4th) J.Goff sacked at CHI 41 for -3 yards (A.Hicks).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LAR 41(2:58 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 36 yards to CHI 5 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-S.Ebukam.
CHI
Bears
- Downs (9 plays, 29 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 5(2:46 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to J.Graham ran ob at CHI 12 for 7 yards (T.Rapp).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - CHI 12(2:41 - 4th) N.Foles pass deep middle to D.Mooney to CHI 31 for 19 yards (T.Hill) [M.Brockers].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 31(2:18 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete deep right [T.Lewis].
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 31(2:11 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 37 for 6 yards (M.Kiser).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHI 37(2:00 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to A.Miller ran ob at CHI 42 for 5 yards (T.Hill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 42(1:56 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete deep right to D.Mooney (J.Johnson III).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHI 42(1:49 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to J.Graham pushed ob at CHI 42 for no gain (J.Johnson III).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - CHI 42(1:42 - 4th) N.Foles sacked at CHI 34 for -8 yards (L.Floyd).
|No Gain
|
4 & 18 - CHI 34(1:10 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete deep left to J.Wims.
-
NYG
PHI
21
22
Final NFLN
-
PIT
TEN
27
24
Final CBS
-
BUF
NYJ
18
10
Final CBS
-
GB
HOU
35
20
Final FOX
-
CAR
NO
24
27
Final FOX
-
DET
ATL
23
22
Final FOX
-
DAL
WAS
3
25
Final FOX
-
CLE
CIN
37
34
Final CBS
-
TB
LV
45
20
Final FOX
-
SF
NE
33
6
Final CBS
-
JAC
LAC
29
39
Final CBS
-
KC
DEN
43
16
Final CBS
-
SEA
ARI
34
37
Final/OT NBC
-
CHI
LAR
10
24
Final ESPN