2020 NFL Draft: What the NFL can use from this year's unique virtual experience for future drafts
CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco joins the Pick Six Podcast to discuss possible draft changes
The NFL Draft went through plenty of changes with this year's virtual setup, which was necessary due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event went off without a hitch, surprisingly to some after only having six weeks to alter the draft and prepare for the unprecedented event.
There were some noticeable changes that may stick around regarding the draft process and how future drafts are held. One interesting alteration may not have to do with the NFL itself, but how general managers and coaches spend their time preparing for the draft.
CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco joined the Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson to discuss the biggest potential change.
"Everybody liked the idea of not being at the facility all the time. It's been one of those unwritten rules -- if you're not at the facility, you're not working, which is garbage," Prisco said. "This has taught a lot of guys you can still do as much work as you always do, you just work better. One thing that will come out of this draft is, these guys watch more tape than they ever watched. I know guys that are talking about maybe working one or two days a week from home in the offseason when this is done."
Listen to the full episode below, and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform:
The "working from home" portion would make general managers and scouting staffs more efficient, changing the process of the NFL offseason and the way business is done. The process leading up to the draft could change, but how business is run during the draft isn't expected to shift.
"I think they'll be back in the facility (this time next year)," Prisco said. "It's easier to be in a room with 20 guys then five. I think you got to re-evaluate. This has taught guys a valuable lesson that you can still have family time and work. This was one of the easiest things they ever had to do."
The next order of business the NFL needs to address is the 2020 schedule, which is scheduled to come out next week. Prisco shared some information on the league's thought process when making the schedule and how they plan to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They're looking at -- let's say the season is delayed. The schedule comes out and you see all the games from the opposite conference you're playing, they would be in the first four weeks," Prisco said. "If they have to chop off those games, they can play the conference games in the 12-week schedule do you don't have to knock off the division or conference games.
"If it comes out as a normal schedule -- we're playing on, baby."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
McCarthy: 'Players over scheme' in DAL
The team's resident scouting guru is giddy when describing McCarthy's influence
-
Why Vikings should extend Cook now
Minnesota needs to shift their focus to the offensive side of the ball and this would be a...
-
Vinatieri rehabbing but wants to return
The 47-year-kicker is still recovering from knee surgery
-
Rookie of the Year odds released
William Hill just released their odds for the 2020 Rookie of the Year awards
-
Brady's experience brings in highest bid
Brady is also offering up his game worn cleats and dinner or a workout with him
-
Best NFL Draft pick for all 32 teams
Planting a flag on the best pick for each of the league's 32 teams
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game