Chicago's possible newest QB/WR duo is apparently getting a head-start. Prior to the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, top quarterback prospect Caleb Williams and receiver/fellow draft prospect Rome Odunze took the same flight to Detroit for the draft. Williams also recently threw passes to Odunze, according to NFL Media.

It's no secret that the Bears are expected to take Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. Many mock drafts also have Chicago selecting Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick. This would give Williams yet another talented receiver alongside Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore, who have also caught passes from Williams prior to the draft.

Odunze is the ninth best player and third best receiver in this year's draft according to CBS Sports' prospect rankings. During his final year at Washington, Odunze caught 92 passes for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching passes from quarterback and fellow first-round prospect Michael Penix Jr.

Chicago has been busy adding pieces to its offense throughout the offseason. Along with Allen, the Bears also acquired center Ryan Bates, running back D'Andre Swift and tight end Gerald Everett during free agency. The Bears also signed two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to a two-year deal.

Williams and Odunze's recent connection would indicate that the Bears do not intend on trading the No. 9 overall pick. While they have two of the draft's first 10 picks, Chicago only has two picks after that. They're on the clock with the 75th overall pick on Day 2 and have the 122nd overall pick on Day 3.