NFL teams continued offseason work this week, with many returning for organized team activities (OTAs) and others kicking off mandatory minicamp. Which clubs are ramping things up? Which big names aren't in attendance? We've got everything you need to know in this minicamp roundup:

Teams hosting mandatory minicamp

While many teams are still engaged in voluntary OTAs, the following began mandatory minicamp this week, requiring players to either attend or face NFL-sanctioned fines:

Notable holdouts

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb did not report to mandatory camp after also skipping voluntary OTAs. The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his rookie contract and figures to be seeking a lucrative long-term extension in the wake of other splashy wide receiver deals.

did not report to mandatory camp after also skipping voluntary OTAs. The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his rookie contract and figures to be seeking a lucrative long-term extension in the wake of other splashy wide receiver deals. New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick won't have the "chance" to skip minicamp until later this month, but he's yet to attend any OTAs, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday. Acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles via trade, Reddick is entering a contract year.

Top news and highlights

Joe Burrow absent from start of practice

The star Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is not expected to take the field at all Tuesday, coach Zac Taylor told reporters. More clarification on Burrow's absence should come later. The signal-caller is notably returning from an injury-marred 2023 campaign.

Joe Mixon makes Texans debut alongside C.J. Stroud

The former Cincinnati Bengals running back was on the field as Houston's new RB1: