The New Orleans Saints are 4-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers in the latest Week 1 NFL odds, but it's the Over/Under that may draw the most Week 1 NFL bets for this game. The total is 41.5, and the Under has hit in seven straight meetings between these divisional-rivals. The spread for this game also has a discernible direction since Dennis Allen took over two years ago in New Orleans, as the Saints have failed to cover in all six September games under him. Thus, backing the Under and Carolina to cover one of the larger NFL spreads of the week could be the start of winning Week 1 NFL parlay picks.

With this game taking place in the Superdome, which NFL bets can you confidently insert into Week 1 NFL betting picks? Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 185-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 39-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 1 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 1 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Detroit Lions (-3.5) to cover at home against the Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles' weakness of its pass defense only got weaker this offseason due to departures. L.A. ranked in the bottom 10 in passing TDs allowed, yards per completion allowed and defensive sacks last year, only to then lose arguably its best two players on that side of the ball. Aaron Donald retired, while leading tackler Ernest Jones -- who had 2.0 sacks when L.A. played Detroit in last year's playoffs -- was traded away.

That has Jared Goff licking his chops as he went 19 for 19 with a clean pocket in the Wild Card Game versus the Rams last year. That made him the only QB with a perfect clean pocket CMP% in a playoff game since 2017. Also, Los Angeles ranked 30th in takeaways last year, so not only should it struggle to generate pressure, but also isn't opportunistic and doesn't create extra possessions for its offense. The SportsLine model has taken these factors into account in projecting that Detroit (-3.5) covers in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 1 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a home favorite that covers the spread in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the model's NFL Week 1 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 1 NFL picks, and which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 1 NFL best bets from a model on a 185-129 run on top-rated picks, and find out.