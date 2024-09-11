The Los Angeles Chargers will try to open 2-0 under new coach Jim Harbaugh when they make the cross-country trip to face the 0-1 Carolina Panthers on Sunday as part of the Week 2 NFL schedule. Against the Raiders in Week 1, the Chargers' defense registered four sacks and three turnovers en route to a 22-10 victory. New running back J.K. Dobbins, stole the show, rushing 10 times for 135 yards and a touchdown in the win. Which side should you back with your NFL score predictions and NFL bets?

Carolina struggled last Sunday in New Orleans, falling 47-10 in coach Dave Canales' debut. The Panthers generated only 193 yards of offense and could slide down the NFL power rankings. Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 2 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round.

Top Week 2 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's second week, Cohen is high on the Arizona Cardinals to upset the Los Angeles Rams, 27-26. The Rams are dealing with a rash of injuries, most notably to star wide receiver Puka Nacua, who was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss at least the next four games. Los Angeles also has issues on the offensive line, where they may be missing multiple starters on Sunday.

Arizona, on the other hand, played well in Buffalo, despite rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison only catching one pass for four yards. If the Cardinals can scheme to get their star rookie more touches in his home debut against a suspect Rams secondary, it should help their chances of pulling the home upset. Cohen expects this to be a close game and come down to the final minutes for Arizona to pull out the minor home upset. See his other Week 2 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 2 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is picking an NFC favorite to dominate its Week 2 opponent by more than two touchdowns.

Who wins each Week 2 NFL game, and which NFC team throttles its opponent?