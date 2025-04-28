The 2025 NFL Draft is complete, with 257 players hearing their names called over the weekend. Now comes the fun part: Figuring out where each and every one of the incoming rookies fits on his respective team, and which of this year's fresh talent will impact the 2025 season the most.

The NFC, in particular, was home to plenty of notable moves during the three days of the draft.

The New York Giants didn't just secure a top-three prospect in Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, but moved back into Day 1 to claim their quarterback of the future in Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart. The rival Washington Commanders added a couple of potential starters to complement reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. The New Orleans Saints made their own quarterback investment. And the Chicago Bears kept up their busy offseason of surrounding Caleb Williams with fresh playmakers.

Here's our review of the most notable draft-day decisions from each of the NFC's 16 teams, including our gut-reaction picks for the best, worst and most interesting draft selections:

Best pick: DT Walter Nolen (1-16)

DT Walter Nolen (1-16) Worst pick: CB Denzel Burke (5-174)

CB Denzel Burke (5-174) Most interesting pick: CB Will Johnson (2-47)

Nolen could headline Jonathan Gannon's new-look defensive front alongside veteran additions Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson. Burke's addition just felt a bit redundant with Johnson entering as a potential steal on Day 2; the projected first-round cornerback could be Arizona's top ballhawk in a hurry.

Best pick: LB Jalon Walker (1-15)

LB Jalon Walker (1-15) Worst pick: S Billy Bowman (4-118)

S Billy Bowman (4-118) Most interesting pick: OLB James Pearce Jr. (1-26)

Walker could be a force either playing off the ball or rushing the quarterback under Raheem Morris. Pearce, meanwhile, arguably offers even more fireworks flying off the edge. Bowman gets dinged here primarily because Atlanta just took another safety, Xavier Watts, in the third.

Best pick: OLB Nic Scourton (2-51)

OLB Nic Scourton (2-51) Worst pick: RB Trevor Etienne (4-111)

RB Trevor Etienne (4-111) Most interesting pick: OLB Princely Umanmielen (3-77)

With Jadeveon Clowney aging, Scourton could soon be the physical face of Carolina's pass rush rotation, though Umanmielen's explosive qualities might make him an even greater candidate to lead the club in sacks. Etienne offers versatility, but the Panthers just signed Rico Dowdle to pair with Chuba Hubbard.

Chicago Bears

Best pick: TE Colston Loveland (1-10)

TE Colston Loveland (1-10) Worst pick: LB Ruben Hyppolite II (4-132)

LB Ruben Hyppolite II (4-132) Most interesting pick: WR Luther Burden III (2-39)

Loveland's pass-catching dynamism could give new coach Ben Johnson a Windy City version of Sam LaPorta, and Burden's juice after the catch means Caleb Williams' cupboard of wideout weapons is now fully stocked. As for Hyppolite, the Bears already have T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds in the middle.

Best pick: OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku (2-44)

OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku (2-44) Worst pick: LB Shemar James (5-152)

LB Shemar James (5-152) Most interesting pick: OG Tyler Booker (1-12)

Talk about a quietly triumphant draft in Dallas. Booker may have been a reach by positional-value standards, but the Cowboys needed more beef on the interior. The long-limbed Ezeiruaku and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., meanwhile, could both be impact defensive starters as Day 2 additions.

Best pick: OG Tate Ratledge (2-57)

OG Tate Ratledge (2-57) Worst pick: DT Tyleik Williams (1-28)

DT Tyleik Williams (1-28) Most interesting pick: WR Isaac TeSlaa (3-70)

Ratledge just feels like a Lion, bringing a nasty brand of football to the interior of the O-line, which should be good news to Jared Goff. Ditto for TeSlaa, a big body with high effort on the perimeter. Williams may well plug up holes on the other side, but Detroit arguably could've waited to target him.

Best pick: WR Matthew Golden (1-23)

WR Matthew Golden (1-23) Worst pick: OT Anthony Belton (2-54)

OT Anthony Belton (2-54) Most interesting pick: WR Savion Williams (3-87)

Golden isn't just notable because he's the first receiver to be a Day 1 Packers pick since 2002. His combo of speed and savviness should make him a quick favorite of Jordan Love. Williams' arrival, meanwhile, might seem like overkill at a young wideout spot, but his supersized versatility will be fun to watch.

Best pick: OLB Josaiah Stewart (3-90)

OLB Josaiah Stewart (3-90) Worst pick: WR Konata Mumpfield (7-242)

WR Konata Mumpfield (7-242) Most interesting pick: RB Jarquez Hunter (4-117)

The Rams struck gold with Jared Verse, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year with tenacity off the edge. Stewart might have similar upside, offsetting smaller size with unending physicality. Hunter also brings some oomf as a potential thumper to pair with Kyren Williams in Sean McVay's backfield.

Best pick: OG Donovan Jackson (1-24)

OG Donovan Jackson (1-24) Worst pick: WR Tai Felton (3-102)

WR Tai Felton (3-102) Most interesting pick: LB Kobe King (6-201)

Jackson is the definition of an unsexy but worthwhile investment, bringing size and experience to a completely revamped interior front in Minnesota. Felton could flourish as a speedster opposite the Vikings' elite starters, but did they need to spend one of their few picks on another pass catcher? King, meanwhile, could end up being an inside linebacker steal, thanks to his highly vaunted instincts.

New Orleans Saints

Best pick: OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (1-9)

OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (1-9) Worst pick: QB Tyler Shough (2-40)

QB Tyler Shough (2-40) Most interesting pick: QB Tyler Shough

Banks should offer instant help up front, whether he lines up at guard or tackle. That can't be understated in New Orleans, where protection has long been shoddy. Shough is such a tough evaluation; older and experienced, he could benefit from a decent crop of skill weapons as an early starter for new coach Kellen Moore, but it's hard to say with authority that he and his injury history warranted a top-40 investment. His selection felt a bit more like the Saints just needing a quarterback than falling deeply in love with one.

New York Giants

Best pick: OLB Abdul Carter (1-3)

OLB Abdul Carter (1-3) Worst pick: OG Marcus Mbow (5-154)

OG Marcus Mbow (5-154) Most interesting pick: QB Jaxson Dart (1-25)

Did the Giants need another edge rusher, with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux in tow? Not really. Was Carter the most talented prospect available at No. 3? Probably. That's sound drafting process. Dart has some shades of Jalen Hurts from a physical standpoint, which bodes well for his fit under coach Brian Daboll, but he'll obviously need an improved supporting cast if/when he takes over. It's at least nice that the Ole Miss product won't be rushed into the lineup with Russell Wilson also onboard.

Best pick: OLB Jihaad Campbell (1-31)

OLB Jihaad Campbell (1-31) Worst pick: QB Kyle McCord (6-181)

QB Kyle McCord (6-181) Most interesting pick: OL Drew Kendall (5-168)

Few expected Campbell to be available at the back end of Round 1, which makes him a prototypical Eagles find. Count on Philly deploying him more as a pass rusher. Taking a quarterback isn't wrong, but McCord's slower delivery doesn't necessarily make him a lock to even beat Tanner McKee as Jalen Hurts' new No. 2. Kendall, meanwhile, could be a future starting guard under Jeff Stoutland.

Best pick: DE Mykel Williams (1-11)

DE Mykel Williams (1-11) Worst pick: LB Nick Martin (3-75)

LB Nick Martin (3-75) Most interesting pick: QB Kurtis Rourke (7-227)

Improving the defensive front was a priority for San Francisco, and Williams has the juice to be an instant sack artist opposite Nick Bosa. Martin, meanwhile, adds needed linebacker depth but also has serious injury concerns. Rourke, a tall product of Indiana, is intriguing primarily because Kyle Shanahan previously unearthed and cultivated Brock Purdy from the seventh round.

Best pick: S Nick Emmanwori (2-35)

S Nick Emmanwori (2-35) Worst pick: TE Robbie Ouzts (5-175)

TE Robbie Ouzts (5-175) Most interesting pick: QB Jalen Milroe (3-92)

You could make a case that first-rounder Grey Zabel was the top pick; he should start right away at just about any spot up front. Emmanwori is a potential beast for Mike Macdonald, though, with a playmaking zeal in a linebacker's body. And Milroe, though unpolished as a passer, brings home run athleticism at quarterback, providing a high-upside project behind new starter Sam Darnold.

Best pick: WR Emeka Egbuka (1-19)

WR Emeka Egbuka (1-19) Worst pick: CB Benjamin Morrison (2-53)

CB Benjamin Morrison (2-53) Most interesting pick: CB Jacob Parrish (3-84)

The Bucs didn't "need" to spend such an early pick on wideout, but with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both aging, Egbuka's entry as a trusted target feels like a proactive victory. Morrison only seems like an iffier gamble because of Parrish's pick one round later; both should see plenty of early snaps.

Washington Commanders

Best pick: CB Trey Amos (2-61)

CB Trey Amos (2-61) Worst pick: RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (7-245)

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (7-245) Most interesting pick: OT Josh Conerly Jr. (1-29)

Amos' length and press-coverage upside could end up giving Dan Quinn a steal of a starting corner. Conerly, meanwhile, could end up taking over for trade acquisition Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, protecting Jayden Daniels' blind side, down the road. Washington deserves an "A" for its smaller but meaningful draft class, one year after hitting the ball out of the park with Daniels.