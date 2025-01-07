The Detroit Lions look unbeatable, torching the rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 to seal the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed. Now they're set to have a key reinforcement when their postseason actually gets underway, with coach Dan Campbell telling reporters Tuesday that running back David Montgomery is expected to be ready for the divisional round.

Montgomery was initially expected to miss the rest of the 2024 NFL season when he suffered an MCL injury against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. The veteran sought additional medical opinions before agreeing to major surgery, however, and was told he could potentially return after several weeks of rest. With the Lions enjoying a bye to open the playoffs, Montgomery will have nearly a full month of rehabilitation under his belt.

David Montgomery DET • RB • #5 Att 185 Yds 775 TD 12 FL 1 View Profile

The former Chicago Bears starter worked in tandem with Jahmyr Gibbs prior to his injury to give Detroit one of the NFL's most dynamic rushing attacks. Logging 185 carries before his exit, Montgomery racked up 1,116 scrimmage yards, plus 12 touchdowns, in 14 games. He also coined the nickname "Sonic and Knuckles" for he and Gibbs' backfield, serving as the more physical complement to Gibbs' elite speed.

Gibbs handled a full workload just fine in Montgomery's absence, exploding for more than 130 rushing yards and three scores in Detroit's regular-season finale against Minnesota. He'd likely split touches with Montgomery in the divisional round, provided the latter suits up as expected.