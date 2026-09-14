The NFL is back in full force! The opening slate was jam-packed with storylines. If you wanted points, look no further than Bears-Panthers, who combined for 96 in their opening clash. You wanted upsets? We had those too. Namely, the Cardinals pulling off the outright win over the Chargers on the road, while the Jets went down to Tennessee and beat the Titans. Anything you wanted, Week 1 probably had you covered. Now, the train keeps moving as we eye Week 2.

The Week 2 slate is just as juicy as Week 1 by the looks of it. We get things started with the Lions and Bills squaring off on Thursday night from Buffalo's brand-new Highmark Stadium. Then, we have five divisional matchups on the Sunday slate along with a few tantalizing conference bouts, including Bengals-Texans and Jaguars-Broncos.

As we begin our prep for Week 2, let's take our first look at the betting odds to see who the oddsmakers have coming out on top and what shootouts could occur across the league.

Week 2 early odds

All lines via DraftKings; all games on Sunday unless noted

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Lions at Bills (Thursday) Bills -3 53.5 Lions +140, Bills -166 Panthers at Falcons Falcons -1.5 44.5 Panthers -102, Falcons -118 Bengals at Texans Texans -2.5 47.5 Bengals +120, Texans -142 Packers at Jets Packers -4.5 43.5 Packers -218, Jets +180 Browns at Buccaneers Buccaneers -8.5 40.5 Browns +295, Buccaneers -375 Vikings at Bears Bears -5.5 48.5 Vikings +215, Bears -265 Saints at Ravens Ravens -8.5 48.5 Saints +310, Ravens -395 Eagles at Titans Eagles -7 41.5 Eagles -298, Titans +240 Steelers at Patriots Patriots -5.5 43.5 Steelers +200, Patriots -245 Raiders at Chargers Chargers -7 45.5 Raiders +250, Chargers -310 Jaguars at Broncos Broncos -2.5 43.5 Jaguars +120, Broncos -142 Dolphins at 49ers 49ers -12.5 46.5 Dolphins +625, 49ers -952 Commanders at Cowboys Cowboys -4.5 50.5 Commanders +180, Cowboys -218 Seahawks at Cardinals Seahawks -5.5 43.5 Seahawks -258, Cardinals +210 Colts at Chiefs Chiefs -6.5 48.5 Colts +235, Chiefs -290 Giants at Rams (Monday) Rams -7.5 49.5 Giants +295, Rams -375

Notable movement, trends

Lions at Bills (Thursday)

Buffalo opens up the new Highmark Stadium on Thursday night when they play host to the Detroit Lions. The line has stood firm at Bills -3, but points are expected to come in bunches in this matchup. The total has jumped to 53.5, up from 51.5 at the open. Both of these teams have high-powered offenses, so it's not surprising to see this number creeping into the mid-50s. Not only did each offense drop 30 or more points in Week 1, but so did each of their defenses. Last season, the Bills were just 4-5 ATS at home, so they'll hope that their new digs will be a bit more favorable.

Panthers at Falcons

Atlanta is a slim 1.5-point favorite over Carolina even as its quarterback situation remains in flux. Cooper Rush got the start against Pittsburgh in the open, but whether or not he sees the field in Week 2 will depend on the health of either Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. They were each sidelined for Week 1 due to injury, and their status will be worth monitoring all week. Meanwhile, Carolina did hang with Chicago for a while, but its defense was a calamity, allowing 59 points. That has helped bump the total up to 44.5 from 42.5 at the open. Last season, Carolina was 5-4 ATS on the road.

Bengals at Texans

Even after a last-minute loss to the Bills at home, the Texans remain a small 2.5-point favorite as they'll play host to the Bengals in Week 2. Cincinnati's defense forced four fumbles in the opener against Tampa Bay, which could loom large against C.J. Stroud, who fumbled twice against Buffalo. Despite the Bengals seemingly revitalized on defense, the total ticked up from 45.5 to 47.5 after Week 1.

Packers at Jets

There may be some faith being lost in the Packers after falling apart against the Vikings. Initially, they opened as a 5.5-point road favorite against the Jets in Week 2, but that has since started to move in New York's direction, with Green Bay now laying 4.5. The Packers' struggles on the road in Week 1 were really a carryover from last season, where they were 3-7 ATS away from Lambeau Field (including playoffs). On top of Green Bay looking a bit shaky, the Jets put together an impressive win against the Titans in Week 1. Particularly, Geno Smith led an efficient day for the offense, which may be why the total is up to 43.5 after opening at 42.5.

Browns at Buccaneers

The Bucs have ballooned to an 8.5-point favorite against the Browns after opening as a 6.5-point favorite. They'll look to improve from a league-worst 1-7 ATS record at home in 2025. While Tampa Bay dropped the opener, this line has more to do with how the Browns looked in Week 1. The offense continued to look limited with Deshaun Watson under center as the unit totaled just 10 points, with the lone touchdown coming in garbage time. The lack of faith in Watson operating the Browns' offense effectively is likely why this total is sinking. It's down to 40.5 after opening at 42.5.

Vikings at Bears

Chicago's offense wowed in Week 1, posting 59 points in a dominant win over the Panthers. That is likely a piece of the reason why the Bears have moved to a 5.5-point favorite after opening as a field goal favorite at home. However, the injury to Kyler Murray (concussion) is what is probably the driving force in the line movement. While Minnesota may not have its starter for Week 2, Carson Wentz was more than serviceable in a win over Green Bay, helping the Vikings score 39 points. Both of these offenses exploding has seen money come in on the Over to drive the total from 45.5 to 48.5.

Saints at Ravens

Baltimore is now an 8.5-point favorite after opening as a 7.5-point favorite for its home opener against the Saints. The Ravens' offense looked like a well-oiled machine under first-year head coach Jesse Minter, dropping 41 points against the Colts. Derrick Henry found the end zone three times, while Lamar Jackson scored twice. They'll present a problem for a New Orleans run defense that just allowed Jahmyr Gibbs to go off for 156 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Not only has that helped shift the spread in Baltimore's favor, but it's likely why the total has moved to 48.5 after opening at 46.5.

Eagles at Titans

Tennessee's offense looked rough in an opening loss to the Jets. Their 10 points scored was the fewest points scored in a season opener at home in franchise history. That has helped push this total down to 41.5 after opening at 42.5. Meanwhile, the Eagles are up to a full touchdown favorite (-7) after opening as a 5.5-point road favorite. Philadelphia was 4-3 ATS as a road favorite in 2025.

Steelers at Patriots

New England will be plenty rested for this home opener after beginning the season last Wednesday. However, they'll be without star receiver A.J. Brown, who suffered a high ankle sprain and has been placed on injured reserve. Despite that injury, the total has remained at 43.5, and the Patriots have only grown as favorites. They opened laying 4.5 points, but that has since moved to 5.5. Pittsburgh is coming off an opening win against the Falcons, but it did seem to keep the Cooper Rush-led Atlanta offense in the mix far more than they should've, which could be why this line continues to move toward New England.

Raiders at Chargers

The Chargers suffered the biggest upset loss of Week 1. At one point, they were a 10.5-point favorite over the Cardinals and ended up losing outright at home. They'll look to pick up the pieces as they play host to the Raiders, who beat the Dolphins at home. Despite both of these teams coming out on different sides of the win/loss column, the lines have held, with the Chargers still laying the full touchdowns (-7) and the total sitting at 45.5.

Jaguars at Broncos

Denver still has its "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Chiefs to play, so that could fluctuate the lines for this game. Coming out of Sunday, however, the status quo has remained, with the Broncos laying 2.5 points and the total still at 43.5. That's a tad surprising considering how electric Trevor Lawrence looked against the Browns, tossing four touchdowns in a dominant win. Of course, heading into Mile High will be a different challenge entirely, but they did go in there in Week 16 last season and dropped 34 points in a win.

Dolphins at 49ers

San Francisco is coming back stateside after an opening win against the Rams in Australia. While the Niners will technically have the rest advantage over the Dolphins, it will be interesting to see if there is any sluggishness stemming from the international travel. From an odds standpoint, there doesn't appear to be much fear in that, with the spread sitting at San Francisco -12.5, the biggest spread on the Week 2 slate. This speaks to the Dolphins' offense looking sluggish, as they totaled just 13 points in a loss to Las Vegas.

Commanders at Cowboys

Dallas will open up AT&T Stadium as a 4.5-point favorite as they play host to the Commanders in an NFC East showdown. Washington dropped its opener against the Eagles, but the offense looked solid as Jayden Daniels looks to rebound from an injury-filled sophomore season. Of course, the Cowboys continue to have a high-powered offense, and Washington showing promise is likely why this total is sitting at 50.5

Seahawks at Cardinals

The Cardinals pulled off the biggest upset of Week 1 as they took down the Chargers on the road, but that hasn't done much to sway the lines for Week 2. Just like they were at the open, the Seahawks are a 5.5-point road favorite, and the total sits at 43.5. After Sam Darnold suffered a hip injury that knocked him out of Week 1, Drew Lock will likely be the starter against Arizona, which may open the door slightly for another upset, especially if the Cardinals' defense plays how it did against Los Angeles.

Colts at Chiefs

Similar to Denver, the Chiefs still have a game to play on Monday night, so the odds could swing here depending on what happens there. However, K.C. is a 6.5-point favorite, and the total sits at 48.5 as they gear up to host the Colts. Indy's defense had a tough time containing the Ravens' offense, which dropped 41 points against them in Week 1. Most of the damage came on the ground, where the Colts allowed 202 yards and four touchdowns. That could result in Andy Reid deploying his newest weapon, running back Kenneth Walker III, even more.

Giants at Rams (Monday)

With the news of Myles Garrett undergoing knee surgery and being placed on injured reserve, the line for this game with the Giants has seen some noticeable movement. While the Rams are still favored, it's down to -7.5 after opening at -8.5. With the defending Defensive Player of the Year no longer lurking on the edge, the total has bumped up to 49.5 after opening at 47.5.