For a team that was last playing in the Super Bowl, the main topic of conversation surrounding the San Francisco 49ers this offseason has been regarding contracts more than it's been about how they get back to the big game. Even with two major holdouts this summer and trade speculation, the Niners were able to land on their feet with both star wideout Brandon Aiyuk and All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams.

After a grueling holdout that featured a trade request, San Francisco agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension to retain Aiyuk. While that contract dispute captured the bulk of the headlines this offseason, Williams had also been holding out since the beginning of training camp. With the risk of Williams sitting out the start of the regular season, GM John Lynch and the rest of the 49ers brass were able to rectify that situation as well, as they are finalizing a new deal with the star tackle.

Despite all that turmoil surrounding two major pieces to their core, the Niners were able to largely stay intact for 2024. That said, what does the future bring for this franchise, which looks like it will have more contract situations to sort out as soon as next offseason? Below, we'll highlight some upcoming contract hurdles that the front office could now be turning its attention toward.

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 69.4 YDs 4280 TD 31 INT 11 YD/Att 9.64 View Profile

Rookie deal set to expire after 2025 season

Purdy's contract has been the biggest bargain in the league for the past few years. Because he was "Mr. Irrelevant" as the last pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the quarterback has an average annual value of less than $1 million with his current rookie contract. That will soon change.

The final year of Purdy's contract comes in 2025, so the 49ers could look to extend him at some point next offseason to avoid their young signal-caller entering a lame-duck year. According to Spotrac's Market Value parameters, Purdy could be looking at an extension worth $208.5 million over four years giving him an average annual value of $52.1 million per season.

Deebo Samuel SF • WR • #1 TAR 89 REC 60 REC YDs 892 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Three-year, $73.5M extension set to expire after 2025 season

Samuel signed a three-year, $73.5 million extension with San Francisco in July of 2022. That deal is set to enter its final year in 2025. Similar to Aiyuk this offseason, Samuel may not want to enter the 2025 season with no contractual security beyond that campaign, which could drive the two sides to the negotiating table once again.

There is a potential out in Samuel's contract after this season as his dead-cap number drops to $15.1 million, meaning the team could clear roughly $9.1 million off of their books if the Niners were to move on from the star wideout.

Samuel is entering his age-28 season in 2024 and is coming off a 2023 season where he topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage and had 12 total touchdowns.

George Kittle SF • TE • #85 TAR 90 REC 65 REC YDs 1020 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Five-year, $75M extension set to expire after 2025 season

Kittle has widely been regarded as arguably the best all-around tight end in the NFL. And he's been paid like it. Currently, Kittle's contract has an average annual value of $15 million per season, which is the third highest in the NFL. When he initially signed his five-year, $75 million contract in 2020, it made him the highest-paid tight end in the league. That deal, however, is set to expire following the 2025 season, just like Samuel and Purdy's are.

Given how impactful Kittle has been as both a pass catcher and a run blocker, it'd make sense for the 49ers to retain him. That said, he will be set to enter his age-33 season when this deal expires, which could leave some questions about his future in the Bay Area.